Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in a traditional Edo outfit.

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style
Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Onome Ebi celebrated her birthday in style on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The veteran defender turned 39 and took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

Ebi took to her official Instagram account to post photos which were well received by her followers.

The photos posted sees the defender styled in a traditional outfit. Ebi is wearing a dark wine outfit with beads to indicate she is from Edo State of Southern Nigeria.

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style
Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photos came a message from Ebi to her followers.

The Super Falcons captain explained all she has been able to overcome to become the player she is today.

Onome who replaced Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala as captain of the Super Falcons wrote, "Dear self, you have been through a lot, and I am so proud of how you were able to overcome all.

I celebrate my existence on this special day of the year. Happy Birthday To Me.

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style
Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style Pulse Nigeria

"Thank you Everlasting King Of Glory For Another Year Added.

"On this Day a Queen was born. (ONOME) MY OWN, GOD'S VERY OWN. Happy Birthday To Me."

Onome was last in action for the Super Falcons when they recorded a 2-2 draw against Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's football champions Canada in Langford.

Onome now plays for FC Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League and is expected to lead the Super Falcons of Nigeria to the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) scheduled to kick off later in Morocco in July.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

