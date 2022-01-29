Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala scored a hattrick for Barcelona Femeni in a 4-0 victory against Real Betis.
Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala scores hattrick for Barcelona Femeni against Real Betis [Video]
The 27-year-old Oshoala was the hero for Barcelona with three goals against Real Betis.
Oshoala was the hero for Barcelona as they recorded a comfortable victory in a Spanish Primera División fixture played on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
The 27-year-old Oshoala was handed a start by newly appointed head coach Jonatan Giráldez.
Oshoala wasted no time to put Barcelona in front as early as the 18th minute. She then converted a ball through to her by Lieke Martens to score the second.
Oshoala converted a counterattack in the 44th minute to the third just before the halftime break.
Swedish forward Fridolina Rolfö scored the fourth from a pass by Martens.
Oshoala was substituted in the 70th minute for Jennifer Hermoso with victory already secured.
Oshoala was out for two months due to a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.
Since her return, she has been used mostly coming off the bench and took her chance when given a start against Betis.
Oshoala returns to action when Barcelona Femeni travels to face Levante in a league fixture scheduled for Wednesday, February 2, 2022.