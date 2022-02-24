AWCON

'IT'S NONSENSE' - Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum BLASTS Nigerian authorities for frustrating his players

Tosin Abayomi
American coach Waldrum blasted the Nigerian officials as Super Falcons players were in tears over airport delay.

The Super Falcons were delayed at the airport for four hours

Super Falcons of Nigeria boss Randy Waldrum is not a happy man after qualification to the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Super Falcons recorded a 1-0 victory away against Ivory Coast at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan.

The result in Abidjan means that the Super Falcons recorded a 3-0 victory against Ivory Coast on aggregate.

After sealing a ticket to the AWCON in Morocco, the Super Falcons took a two-hour flight from Abidjan to Abuja.

The Super Falcons defeated Ivory Coast in Abidjan
The Super Falcons defeated Ivory Coast in Abidjan Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons were tested for COVID before the game and also before they departed.

However, upon arrival in Nigeria, they were delayed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

They would eventually stay at the Abuja airport for over four hours as some players fainted and were reduced to tears.

Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum has blasted the Nigerian authorities for the delay.

In an interview, he said, "It is very frustrating, had a two-hour flight for over two hours from the Ivory Coast to return and we've already been in this room for over two and a half hours and have players go through this.

"It's nonsense all these Covid tests which we've already taken multiple times to play the game and leave I don't really understand it but it's frustrating."

The Super Falcons were eventually freed to go following their COVID results and intervention from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)

Tosin Abayomi

