The Super Falcons of Nigeria are ready for their upcoming quarterfinal fixture against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.
'We have never missed the World Cup' - Ebi boasts ahead of quarterfinal against Cameroon
The Super Falcons are confident of qualification for the 2023 World Cup.
The Super Falcons take on Cameroon in a 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarterfinal final fixture.
Both teams finished second in their respective groups and are now set to contest for a spot in the semifinal.
Victory in the quarterfinal would also mean an automatic qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.
Ebi on Super Falcons
Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi explained that the team understands the expectations to qualify for the World Cup.
According to the veteran defender, the Super Falcons are yet to miss the World Cup and do no intend to start now.
She said, “Of course, we know what to expect. The Cameroonians also want to go to the World Cup.
"But we have never missed the World Cup and we won’t start now. Our eyes are fully focused on Australia & New Zealand, and then we can start talking about the trophy.”
The Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Indomitable Lionesses on Thursday, July 14 at the Stade Mohammed V, in Casablanca.
