Super Falcons 'BEG' Nigerians for support to defeat Ivory Coast

Tosin Abayomi
The Super Falcons need the help of Nigerians at 4PM when they take on Ivory Coast in an AWCON qualifier.

The Super Falcons face a huge challenge against Ivory Coast
The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on Ivory Coast in a 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier.

The first leg encounter between the Super Falcons and Ivory Coast will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The stadium recently renovated by the Dangote group is expected to have 60,000 fans in attendance for the game.

Ivory Coast recorded a 20-0 aggregate victory against the Niger Republic in the previous round of the qualification series and are formidable opponents.

The Super Falcons were also stopped by Ivory Coast in the qualification series for the women's football event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ahead of the game between Ivory Coast, the Super Falcons have called on Nigerians to support the team to victory.

The Super Falcons made their plea in a statement on their official Twitter account.

The statement said, "We are set for tomorrow’s game vs #cotedivoire. We count on you for support from the stands at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja from 4 pm. See you! #SoarSuperFalcons."

The Super Falcons take on Ivory Coast on Friday, February 18, 2022, with the match set to kick off at 4 PM Nigerian time.

