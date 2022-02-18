Super Falcons 'BEG' Nigerians for support to defeat Ivory Coast

The first leg encounter between the Super Falcons and Ivory Coast will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The stadium recently renovated by the Dangote group is expected to have 60,000 fans in attendance for the game.

Ivory Coast recorded a 20-0 aggregate victory against the Niger Republic in the previous round of the qualification series and are formidable opponents.

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons were also stopped by Ivory Coast in the qualification series for the women's football event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ahead of the game between Ivory Coast, the Super Falcons have called on Nigerians to support the team to victory.

The Super Falcons made their plea in a statement on their official Twitter account.

The statement said, "We are set for tomorrow’s game vs #cotedivoire. We count on you for support from the stands at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja from 4 pm. See you! #SoarSuperFalcons."