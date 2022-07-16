WAFCON 2022

'Super Falcons are special' - Pinnick celebrates World Cup ticket

Tosin Abayomi
Pinnick is proud of the Super Falcons after they did what the Super Eagles could not do.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are back in training ahead of their semifinal clash at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Falcons defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon to book a place in the semifinals and qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The team led by captain Onome Ebi now faces tournament hosts Morocco for a place in the final.

The Super Falcons are nine time champions of Africa and face Morocco on Monday, July 18 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.

Super Falcons face tournament hosts Morocco for a place in the final.
Super Falcons face tournament hosts Morocco for a place in the final.

Ahead of the semifinal clash, the Super Falcons official social media handles posted photos of the players back in training with a caption, "Back at It."

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has also taken to social media to praise the team for their qualification for the World Cup next year.

Along with a message, Pinnick posted a video of the team gathering together ahead of the semi final clash.

Along with the video was a message that said, "Our Super Falcons are a special breed and they are prayerfully taking the AWCON 2022 one step at a time.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are back in training
The Super Falcons of Nigeria are back in training

"The Super Falcons were resurgent to bounce back from their defeat in the hands of Banyanaa Banyana of South Africa.

"They took it in the chin and intelligently learned from their mistakes by firing from all cylinders with the sole focus of lifting 'their' possession - the trophy by His Grace."

While the Super Falcons face Morocco, the Banyana Banyana of South Africa take on Zambia in the other semifinal.

Tosin Abayomi

