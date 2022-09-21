21 players arrive Super Eagles camp, senior man, 2 others still missing

Three (3) players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Algeria ahead of the double-header friendly matches.
What you need to know as Nigeria's Super Eagles continue to assemble in Constantine to face Algeria.
Goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, Godwin Saviour and Ademola Lookman have joined their other 18 teammates in Constantine.
The latest trio takes the total number of players set to do the nation proud against the Desert Foxes of Algeria to 21.
Watford player, Maduka Okoye was the only goalkeeper in the Super Eagles team but will now be happy to finally get a training partner following the arrival of Israel based Adeleye.
The 22-year-old Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper has featured in four (4) matches this season, playing 90 minutes in all for his club.
Three (3) players still missing
With the arrival of Lookman, Adeleye and Saviour, only three (3) players are still being expected to join the Super Eagles.
Super Eagles number 1 goalkeeper under Jose Peseiro, Francis Uzoho, Ebube Duru, the only home based player in the team and senior man, Kelechi Iheanacho.
The trio are expected to join their teammates in the coming hours as the step up preparations for what is expected to be a keenly contested encounters against Algeria.
18 players train take part in the first session
Meanwhile, the boys have already began to sweat it out in faraway Constantine after the Super Eagles had their first session.
Sporting the newly released new gears from Nike, there were 18 players in the team's first training session with Maduka Okoye the only goalkeeper.
Portuguese coach, Peseiro, invited 25 players, with five (5) of them led by skipper Ahmed Musa pulling out due to injuries. Four (4) of the five have been replaced except Emmanuel Dennis.
The Super Eagles coaches have not named a replacement for the 24-year-old Nottingham Forest forward who initially was expected to join the team as a replacement for Henry Onyekuru, another player who also pulled out due to an injury.
Nigeria's Super Eagles will take on Algeria's home based team this Friday in Constantine before taking on the main Desert Foxes led by Riyad Mahrez four days later in Oran.