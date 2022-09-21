FRIENDLY

21 players arrive Super Eagles camp, senior man, 2 others still missing

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

What you need to know as Nigeria's Super Eagles continue to assemble in Constantine to face Algeria.

Super Eagles in training
Super Eagles in training

Three (3) players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Algeria ahead of the double-header friendly matches.

Recommended articles

Goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, Godwin Saviour and Ademola Lookman have joined their other 18 teammates in Constantine.

Atalanta BC star, Ademola Lookman.
Atalanta BC star, Ademola Lookman. Pulse Nigeria

The latest trio takes the total number of players set to do the nation proud against the Desert Foxes of Algeria to 21.

Watford player, Maduka Okoye was the only goalkeeper in the Super Eagles team but will now be happy to finally get a training partner following the arrival of Israel based Adeleye.

Adeleye Adebayo
Adeleye Adebayo Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper has featured in four (4) matches this season, playing 90 minutes in all for his club.

With the arrival of Lookman, Adeleye and Saviour, only three (3) players are still being expected to join the Super Eagles.

The latest arrivals to the Super Eagles team.
The latest arrivals to the Super Eagles team. Pulse Nigeria

Super Eagles number 1 goalkeeper under Jose Peseiro, Francis Uzoho, Ebube Duru, the only home based player in the team and senior man, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The trio are expected to join their teammates in the coming hours as the step up preparations for what is expected to be a keenly contested encounters against Algeria.

Meanwhile, the boys have already began to sweat it out in faraway Constantine after the Super Eagles had their first session.

Super Eagles first session for Algeria
Super Eagles first session for Algeria Pulse Nigeria

Sporting the newly released new gears from Nike, there were 18 players in the team's first training session with Maduka Okoye the only goalkeeper.

Portuguese coach, Peseiro, invited 25 players, with five (5) of them led by skipper Ahmed Musa pulling out due to injuries. Four (4) of the five have been replaced except Emmanuel Dennis.

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO/TheNews2)
Jose Peseiro (IMAGO/TheNews2) Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles coaches have not named a replacement for the 24-year-old Nottingham Forest forward who initially was expected to join the team as a replacement for Henry Onyekuru, another player who also pulled out due to an injury.

Nigeria's Super Eagles will take on Algeria's home based team this Friday in Constantine before taking on the main Desert Foxes led by Riyad Mahrez four days later in Oran.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

21 players arrive Super Eagles camp, senior man, 2 others still missing

21 players arrive Super Eagles camp, senior man, 2 others still missing

Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

I think I’ll be happier in England - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

"I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

Osimhen makes speedy recovery from injury, gets return date for Napoli

Osimhen makes speedy recovery from injury, gets return date for Napoli

Reports: Iheanacho, Ndidi to likely meet a new coach on return from Super Eagles friendly

Reports: Iheanacho, Ndidi to likely meet a new coach on return from Super Eagles friendly

Trending

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
SUPER FALCONS

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria

Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes millions to build toilets in Ogun State

Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes 13.3 million naira to build toilets in Ogun State

Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August
PREMIER LEAGUE

'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August