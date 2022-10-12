Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi included in top 5 leagues team of the week

Moffi put in an inspirational display as his modest club continued its impressive start to the season with a deserved comeback win.

Lorient dispatched host Brest 2-1 with the Super Eagles forward scoring both goals.

The goals, his seventh and eighth of the season in just ten matches, were enough to earn Lorient an eighth win of the campaign and fired them to second on the table.

Whoscored names Moffi in Europe's team of the week

Following his match-winning performance against Brest, Moffi has now been included in the team of the week by Whoscored.

The stats giant gave the striker a 9.1 rating in the game, which made Moffi the third highest-rated player in Europe's top five leagues last weekend.

Moffi is joined in the team by two other African stars Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

With eight goals scored so far, Moffi has already matched his total from last season with 28 games to spare.