Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi included in top 5 leagues team of the week

Izuchukwu Akawor
The 23-year-old Nigerian forward has been on fire for his club in the French league this season.

No player has scored more goals this season in the Ligue 1 than Terem Moffi.

Nigerian international Terem Moffi has been rewarded for his fine form at the weekend for Lorient FC.

Moffi put in an inspirational display as his modest club continued its impressive start to the season with a deserved comeback win.

The King of Lorient Terem Moffi Pulse Nigeria

Lorient dispatched host Brest 2-1 with the Super Eagles forward scoring both goals.

The goals, his seventh and eighth of the season in just ten matches, were enough to earn Lorient an eighth win of the campaign and fired them to second on the table.

Following his match-winning performance against Brest, Moffi has now been included in the team of the week by Whoscored.

Terem Moffi fires his first goal against Brest. Pulse Nigeria

The stats giant gave the striker a 9.1 rating in the game, which made Moffi the third highest-rated player in Europe's top five leagues last weekend.

Moffi is joined in the team by two other African stars Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

With eight goals scored so far, Moffi has already matched his total from last season with 28 games to spare.

Moffi and Lorient will host Reims next on Saturday, with the Nigerian hoping to add even more goals to his tally.

