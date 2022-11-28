Super Eagles stars Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka link up at AY's comedy show

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Super Eagles duo were spotted at AY's Live show in Newcastle on Sunday having missed out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Super Eagle stars Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka spotted hanging out in Paris
Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielders Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika are making the most of their break this period amid the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The pair missed out on this year's edition after Nigeria failed to qualify for the finals having lost on head-to-head against local rivals Ghana back in March.

However, the pair have been making the most of their time away from football during their break.

The duo posted a picture of their bromance as they both some time out to chill in the beautiful city of Paris, France.

Onyeka posted a photo of himself and Onyedika on his Instagram page with a tag that read: 'Beautiful night' followed by the France flag.

Onyedika himself also posted similarly on his official Instagram, tagging the photo with a location emoji.

Frank Onyeka currently plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Brentford FC, while Raphael Onyedika plays in the Belgian Jupiler League with Club Brugge.

Onyeka also took time out to attend one of the most popular comedy shows out of Africa - AY Live.

The event held which held on Sunday, November 28, 2022, was hosted in Newcastle, England the Brentford star was in attendance.

The 24-year-old midfielder was also spotted with popular Nigerian comedian and actor AY, who happens to be the host of the show.

Frank Onyeka and AY
Frank Onyeka and AY Instagram/@_frankonyeka

Onyeka posted a picture of himself and AY holding up a Brentford jersey with the former's name and official number 15 - the same number Raphael Onyedika wears for Club Brugge as well.

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

