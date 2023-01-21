Super Eagles stars, Oshoala, others celebrate Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah on 25th birthday

The Orlando Pirates star posted pictures of himself on social media looking fresh as ever with a caption on his Instagram page that simply read: ‘+1’

The 6ft 3inch centre back celebrated his birthday with his first post of the year on social media.

AFP

Following his birthday post, friends and colleagues of the Super Eagles defender have sent their birthday wishes to the South-African based star.

Asisat Oshoala leads birthday well wishes on social media

AFP

Super Falcons of Nigeria and Barca Femeni star Asisiat Oshoala took to her social media story to wish the Orlando Pirates star a happy birthday.

AFP

Oshoala was also joined by a host of Super Eagles players who took to Ndah’s comment section to congratulate the defender on his new age.

FC Lorient striker who is currently the subject of transfer speculation Terem Moffi wrote:’ Happy birthday Broskiii 🙌🏾🙌🏾’

Super Eagles no.1 goalkeeper Francis Uzoho also wrote: ‘Happy birthday guy man ❤️’

Hertha Berlin wingback Chidera Ejuka wrote as well: ‘Happy birthday Snrman 🥳’

SD Ponferradina midfielder Kelechi Nwakali also wrote: ‘Happy birthday gee’ amongst others.

Olisa Ndah Form & Goals 2023

AFP

The 25-year-old defender signed for South African league giants Orlando Pirates in 2021 and has been a mainstay since his arrival.

Ndah has also made two senior appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria having represented the country at u-23 level.

The Pirates no.31 has made 12 appearances for his club this season, helping his side to a seventh-place on the summit after 16 games so far.