ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles stars, Oshoala, others celebrate Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah on 25th birthday

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Olisa Ndah was shown love by his national teammates on his birthday.

empty
empty

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Olisa Ndah took to social media to celebrate his 25th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Orlando Pirates star posted pictures of himself on social media looking fresh as ever with a caption on his Instagram page that simply read: &lsquo;+1&rsquo;

The 6ft 3inch centre back celebrated his birthday with his first post of the year on social media.

Olisa Ndah/via Instagram
Olisa Ndah/via Instagram AFP

Following his birthday post, friends and colleagues of the Super Eagles defender have sent their birthday wishes to the South-African based star.

Olisa Ndah
Olisa Ndah AFP

Super Falcons of Nigeria and Barca Femeni star Asisiat Oshoala took to her social media story to wish the Orlando Pirates star a happy birthday.

Asisat Oshoala Ig Story
Asisat Oshoala Ig Story AFP

Oshoala was also joined by a host of Super Eagles players who took to Ndah’s comment section to congratulate the defender on his new age.

FC Lorient striker who is currently the subject of transfer speculation Terem Moffi wrote:’ Happy birthday Broskiii 🙌🏾🙌🏾’

Super Eagles no.1 goalkeeper Francis Uzoho also wrote: ‘Happy birthday guy man ❤️’

Hertha Berlin wingback Chidera Ejuka wrote as well: ‘Happy birthday Snrman 🥳’

SD Ponferradina midfielder Kelechi Nwakali also wrote: ‘Happy birthday gee’ amongst others.

Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah
Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah AFP

The 25-year-old defender signed for South African league giants Orlando Pirates in 2021 and has been a mainstay since his arrival.

Ndah has also made two senior appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria having represented the country at u-23 level.

The Pirates no.31 has made 12 appearances for his club this season, helping his side to a seventh-place on the summit after 16 games so far.

He&rsquo;s expected to return to action for his side when they face 14th placed Stellenbosch in the Dstv Premier League on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • empty

    Super Eagles stars, Oshoala, others celebrate Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah on 25th birthday

  • Ighalo responds to Saudi Arabia's all-star snub for Cristiano Ronaldo.

    SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo shows off style with new pictures

  • Nigerian footballer Bright Edomwonyi announces birth of third child on social media

    Nigerian footballer Bright Edomwonyi celebrates birth of 3rd child

Recommended articles

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Juventus vs. Atalanta

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Juventus vs. Atalanta

Super Eagles stars, Oshoala, others celebrate Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah on 25th birthday

Super Eagles stars, Oshoala, others celebrate Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah on 25th birthday

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Feyenoord vs. Ajax

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Feyenoord vs. Ajax

Dillian Whyte calls out Francis Ngannou for boxing and MMA doubleheader

Dillian Whyte calls out Francis Ngannou for boxing and MMA doubleheader

GRASSROOTS: Stakeholders applaud NSSF as World School Athletics trials end in Abeokuta

GRASSROOTS: Stakeholders applaud NSSF as World School Athletics trials end in Abeokuta

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open ATP 4 odds accumulator and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open ATP 4 odds accumulator and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 4 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 4 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener

ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener

BETTING TIPS: La Lia betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: La Lia betting tips and odds for this weekend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nengi has assumed authority on a personal level with PSG star Kylian Mbappe

BBNaija star Nengi declares PSG forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend

Pique responds to Shakira's song with Casio deal and Twingo car

Pique responds to Shakira's song with Casio deal and Twingo car

Zambian player receives 5 crates of eggs as Man of the match award

Zambian player receives 5 crates of eggs as Man of the match award

Wizkid to follow Anthony Joshua's footsteps at Tottenham

Wizkid to host concert at Premier League Stadium