Super Eagles stars Okoye, Etebo show off style with new photos

Tosin Abayomi
25-year-old Etebo rocks shades as Okoye reminds Nigerians of his good looks

Maduka Okoye and Oghenekaro Etebo both brought the spice on social media
Super Eagles of Nigeria duo Maduka Okoye and Oghenekaro Etebo both took to social media to show off new looks.

Okoye posted a photo on his official Twitter account. In the photo, Okoye is wearing a blue overall behind the wheels of his car.

With a clean shave, Okoye has an earring and gold ring on his finger. The Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper posted the picture after featuring for Sparta Rotterdam as they suffered a 2-1 loss away to Eredivisie leaders Ajax.

Okoye was in action for 90 minutes and conceded two goals. The German-born goalkeeper has been criticized previously for his performance against Tunisia as they Super Eagles were knocked out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the round of 16 stage.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has a lot of admirers on social media and the picture posted on his Twitter account went viral.

On the other hand, Etebo posted a series of pictures on his official Instagram account.

Etebo is rocking a cream top and black shorts, and Jordan shoes in the photos.

In the photos, Etebo is holding a phone sitting on a couch with another pose next to a car.

Etebo has been an unused substitute for Watford since he returned after representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup double header playoff qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana back in March.

After missing the losses to Liverpool and Leeds United, Etebo will aim to return to the pitch when Watford welcome Brentford in their next league Premier fixture scheduled for Saturday, April 16, 2022.

