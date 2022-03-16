UECL

Super Eagles stars Ndidi and Iheanacho lead Leicester City to face Rennes

Tosin Abayomi
The Super Eagles duo will aim to help Leicester City book a place in the Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are both in France
Super Eagles of Nigeria duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho both traveled with Leicester City as they traveled to face Rennes on Wednesday, March 15, 2022.

The Super Eagles stars were both present as the Premier League side departed to France for their second leg round of 16 UEFA Europa Conference League fixture.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal in the Europa Conference League.
Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho both scored to help Leicester City record a 2-0 victory against Rennes at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Speaking ahead of the return leg, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers highlighted the challenges his side face against Rennes in the second leg.

He said, “You always go into a game to win. We know we’ll have to defend, they’ll probably come out to make up two goals.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are both in France
"They’re a good attacking team, so they’ll be on the front foot. In key moments of the game, we need to make sure we’re together.

“We know we’ll have to suffer a bit away to Rennes, but we also know we have the quality to win the tie.

"If we get through this tie, it’ll give us that extra motivation again to get through to the final.”

Leicester City takes on Rennes in the second leg fixture scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi

