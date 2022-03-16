Super Eagles stars Ndidi and Iheanacho lead Leicester City to face Rennes

The Super Eagles stars were both present as the Premier League side departed to France for their second leg round of 16 UEFA Europa Conference League fixture.

Pulse Nigeria

Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho both scored to help Leicester City record a 2-0 victory against Rennes at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Speaking ahead of the return leg, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers highlighted the challenges his side face against Rennes in the second leg.

He said, “You always go into a game to win. We know we’ll have to defend, they’ll probably come out to make up two goals.

Pulse Nigeria

"They’re a good attacking team, so they’ll be on the front foot. In key moments of the game, we need to make sure we’re together.

“We know we’ll have to suffer a bit away to Rennes, but we also know we have the quality to win the tie.

"If we get through this tie, it’ll give us that extra motivation again to get through to the final.”