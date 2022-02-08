Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen shows off Gucci outfit

The 23-year-old forward posted pictures wearing a Gucci attire on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

In the photos, Osimhen is wearing a brown hat and white sneakers. He was dressed in brown shorts and a black shirt branded with Gucci.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Leaders Of Tomorrow Say Na Today Them Wan Lead o."

Gucci is based in Florence, Italy is an Italian high-end luxury fashion house.

Osimhen wearing Gucci while based in Italy is no doubt a fashion statement.

The Nigerian striker finally was able to find the back of the net last weekend for Napoli against Venezia. It was the first goal for Osimhen since he returned from injury

In an interview with the Republican, Osimhen stated that he intends to dance if Napoli wins the Scudetto title.

He said, “I want to win for Napoli; if it happens, I’ll invent a dance.

“A Victor-victory dance. I’d like to win together: Napoli, Napoli and me."