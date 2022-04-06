WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen arrives Napoli in private jet

Tosin Abayomi
Osimhen is ready to play for Napoli again after Super Eagles failure against Ghana.

Victor Osimhen is now in Napoli after Super Eagles failure

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has taken to social media to send a message to fans of Napoli.

Osimhen was last in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Stars of Ghana in a 2022 FIFA World Cup second-leg playoff qualifier.

The draw at the 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja meant that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Since Osimhen was in action for Nigeria during the international break, he did not report for duty with his club side Napoli.

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

Osimhen was not in action as Napoli recorded a 3-1 victory away against Atalanta in a Serie A fixture played on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Napoli responded to Osimhen's absence by stating that he was given permission to be absent.

The Super Eagles star on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, took to his official Instagram account to post a picture to announce his arrival in Napoli.

Along with the picture was a Yoruba proverb that said, "Adie funfun kò mo ara rèlágbà"

Victor Osimhen is now in Napoli after Super Eagles failure

Osimhen then took to Instagram stories to post a message informing Napoli fans about his availability.

The message said, "Dear Napolitans, see you guys on Sunday!!! #FORZANAPOLISEMPRE"

Napoli are just one point behind league leaders AC Milan who played out a 0-0 draw with Bologna in the race for the Scudetto.

According to Osimhen, he will be in action when Napoli welcomes Fiorentina in their next league game scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 10, 2022.

