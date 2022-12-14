ADVERTISEMENT

'Legend making' - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi reacts after linking up with Olamide

David Ben
Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his excitement on social media after meeting up with popular Nigerian rapper and record label boss Olamide.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi recently linked up with popular Nigerian rapper Olamide.

The 25-year-old Nottingham Forest striker took to his official Instagram handle to share photos of himself all smiles and the YBNL boss after the former seemingly attended Asake’s concert in Manchester.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 14, Awoniyi posted pictures of himself and the music superstar holding an official club jersey of his club side Forest bearing his jersey number 9, and wrote: ‘Legend making’.

Awoniyi missed out on the 2022 World Cup alongside the Super Eagles squad after they failed to secure qualification for FIFA’s global showpiece this year.

Olamide ‘Badoo’ as he’s fondly called, was recently performed alongside his label signee and Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Asake at his recent concert in Manchester United.

Earlier this year, Olamide was featured alongside Bad Boy Timz on EA Sports FIFA 23 VOLTA soundtracks for their collaboration 'Skelele' making his debut on the iconic playlist.

The Super Eagles star sealed a move in the summer from Bundesliga club Union Berlin in the 2022/23 season for a then club-record fee of £17.5 million.

The 25-year-old Nigerian international has featured 13 times for the Premier League returnees this season, scoring three times during the period.

He has also started in two out of three club friendlies with Nottingham Forest amid the World Cup break but couldn’t find the back of the net in any of the encounters.

Forest fell to a 1-2 defeat against Stoke City in their first friendly of the break, before losing to Greek club sides Atromithos Athens and Olympiacos, 3-2 and 1-0 respectively.

Steve Cooper’s men are currently languishing in 18th on the summit, having picked up 13 points from 15 matches so far in the campaign.

Awoniyi is expected to return to action for Nottingham Forest in their final friendly of the World Cup break, when Forest travel to Mestalla to play Spanish La Liga side Valencia on Friday, December 16, 2022.

