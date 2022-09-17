Shehu Abdullahi joins Bulgarian side PFC Levski Sofia [Photos]

The 29-year-old joins Levski Sofia in Bulgaria as a free agent following his departure from Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Abdullahi played a pivotal role as Omonia Nicosia won the Cypriot Cup to end the season.

He also featured in the Super Eagles team as they missed out on qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pulse Nigeria

Abdullahi on Levski Sofia

Abdullahi a utility player in defensive midfield and at right back took to social media to celebrate his move to Levski Sofia.

Along with photos from his unveiling was a message that said, "I'm honored to join this great team, @pfclevskiofficial.

"The club has got great history and is one of the oldest in the country. I want to be part of the club's history, and win titles.

"I'm excited and I can't wait to get going. Looking forward to an amazing experience with this amazing group."

Pulse Nigeria

Levski is a huge club in Bulgaria with a total of 74 trophies which includes 26 national titles, 26 national cups, and three super cups.