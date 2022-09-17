SUPER EAGLES

Shehu Abdullahi joins Bulgarian side PFC Levski Sofia [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

29-year-old Shehu Abdullahi will continue his career in Bulgaria with Levski Sofia

Shehu Abdullahi joins Bulgarian side PFC Levski Sofia [Photos]
Shehu Abdullahi joins Bulgarian side PFC Levski Sofia [Photos]

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Abdullahi Shehu has joined Bulgarian side PFC Levski Sofia.

Recommended articles

The 29-year-old joins Levski Sofia in Bulgaria as a free agent following his departure from Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Abdullahi played a pivotal role as Omonia Nicosia won the Cypriot Cup to end the season.

He also featured in the Super Eagles team as they missed out on qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Abdullahi is expected to make his debut for Levski Sofia when they face rivals CSKA Sofia
Abdullahi is expected to make his debut for Levski Sofia when they face rivals CSKA Sofia Pulse Nigeria

Abdullahi a utility player in defensive midfield and at right back took to social media to celebrate his move to Levski Sofia.

Along with photos from his unveiling was a message that said, "I'm honored to join this great team, @pfclevskiofficial.

"The club has got great history and is one of the oldest in the country. I want to be part of the club's history, and win titles.

"I'm excited and I can't wait to get going. Looking forward to an amazing experience with this amazing group."

Shehu Abdullahi played a pivotal role as Omonia Nicosia won the Cypriot Cup to end the season.
Shehu Abdullahi played a pivotal role as Omonia Nicosia won the Cypriot Cup to end the season. Pulse Nigeria

Levski is a huge club in Bulgaria with a total of 74 trophies which includes 26 national titles, 26 national cups, and three super cups.

Abdullahi is expected to make his debut for Levski Sofia when they face rivals CSKA Sofia in their next league fixture on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Shehu Abdullahi joins Bulgarian side PFC Levski Sofia [Photos]

Shehu Abdullahi joins Bulgarian side PFC Levski Sofia [Photos]

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Oshoala, Plumptre and 20 others called up for Super Falcons friendly against Japan

Oshoala, Plumptre and 20 others called up for Super Falcons friendly against Japan

'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Retired Super Eagles striker take up coaching job with Belgian first division club

Retired Super Eagles striker take up coaching job with Belgian first division club

Trending

Ilya Blasi allegedly cheated on Francesco Totti

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Chicharito has missed five (5) of nine (9) penalties for his club.
MLS

Fans call for ex-Real Madrid forward to stop taking penalties

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal