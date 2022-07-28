Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka and wife welcome baby in Prague [Photos]

Oshoala, Etebo, Onuachu rejoice as Olayinka welcomes baby in Prague.

Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka and wife welcome baby [Photos]
Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka and wife welcome baby [Photos]

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Peter Olayinka and wife Yetunde Barnabas welcomed a baby on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The 26-year-old Olayinka got married to his wife back in June 2021 at a lavish ceremony.

The couple now welcome their first child after a year of marriage.

In a collaborative posts on their official Instagram accounts, the couple announced the arrival of their baby.

Olayinka and his wife posed for photos with the baby in the hospital.
Olayinka and his wife posed for photos with the baby in the hospital. Pulse Nigeria

Olayinka, who plays for Slavia Prague in the Czech First League, is married to Yetunde a well-known Nollywood actress.

Along with photos of the baby, was a message to go along the collaborative post on Instagram on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The message said, "We have seen the Glory of GOD in our lives and We are saying thank You to the Most High for making us a parent to the most beautiful one🙏🏻 GEMMA OLAYINKA 26/07/22 our bundle of happiness is here."

Olayinka is married to Yetunde a well-known Nollywood actress.
Olayinka is married to Yetunde a well-known Nollywood actress. Pulse Nigeria

In the photos, Olayinka and his wife posed for photos with the baby in the hospital. According to the location, the baby was born in Prague, Czech Republic where Olayinka plays professionally.

In the comments, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala, Super Eagles stars such as Paul Onuachu and Oghenekaro Etebo celebrated with the Olayinka's on the baby.

