Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Moses Simon has taken to social media to post about his adorable daughters.
Super Eagles star Moses Simon shows off kids
26-year-old Moses Simon moves on from World Cup failure with pictures of kids.
The 26-year-old took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his daughter.
Simon has not reacted to the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The picture of Simon on his Instagram account came without a message.
Simon was an unused substitute as Nantes recorded a 2-3 away victory against Clermont Foot in their last French Ligue 1 fixture played on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Simon is expected to be in action when eighth-placed Nantes travel to face Brest in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, April 10, 2022.
