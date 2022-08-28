Super Eagles star Moses Simon on target, inspires Nantes to first win

Moses was excellent for the host after he scored one and assisted another in a come-from-behind 3-1 win on Sunday.

Pulse Nigeria

The 27-year-old assisted the opener and scored the winner to continue his good start to the season.

He created the most chances (5), made four (4) key passes, completed 100% of his take-ons and helped out defensively with six (6) ground duels.

He also completed 100% of his crosses, becoming the first player to do so since 2015/2016. He attempted six (6) and completed all.

Pulse Nigeria

The performance against Toulouse took his all over tally this season to two goals and one assist in three (3) matches.

Nantes off the mark after Toulouse win

The French Cup champions are off the mark for the season after putting an end to a run of four matches without a win in all competitions.

Nantes had failed to win any of their four competitive matches this season, including the Super Cup defeat to PSG.

However, despite going behind to in the first-half courtesy of a Zakaria Aboukhlal goal for Toulouse, they turned it around in the second to seal a first win of the season.

Simon, Guessand and Mostafa played key roles with the trio having a hand in at least a goal each.