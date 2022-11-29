Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye fuels break-up rumours after unfollowing and deleting pictures with girlfriend

The 23-year-old Watford FC shot-stopper was understood to be in a relationship with an Amsterdam-based lady known as Jelicia Westhoff.

However, their relationship seems to have hit a stumbling block as the Super Eagles star and his girlfriend have seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The pair have both also taken down pictures of each other from their social media in what looks like the end of their love story.

Pulse Sports

Instagram

Instagram

Jelicia also took to her Instagram story on Monday, to post a picture quote that read: "She's a 10 but somebody made her feel like a 0".

Instagram

However, neither of them is yet to confirm officially that their relationship is officially over.

But if that is the case, Okoye has no doubt offered fresh hopes for thousands of Nigerian ladies who have constantly and publicly wooed the charming Super Eagles star on social media following his AFCON (Africa Cup Of Nations) debut earlier this year with Nigeria.

The 23-year-old caught ladies' attention at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and even when he was blamed for Nigeria's exit from the competition, Okoye still had the backing of the ladies.

Who is Maduka Okoye's girlfriend?

Okoye is understood to be in a relationship with an Amsterdam-based lady known as Jelicia Westhoff.

Jelicia came to the limelight after she posted a picture of herself with Okoye in beautiful African prints following Super Eagles' disappointing exit at the African showpiece earlier this year.

Instagram/@julicia.westhoff

Instagram

To clear any doubts, she added a caption to the now-deleted post which read: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

She was also firmly behind Okoye after he received public backlash following Nigeria's 1-0 defeat against Tunisia after failing to stop a long-range shot that sent the Super Eagles out of the tournament.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jelicia showed her support for her man and praised him for his effort.

Her post read: “We are proud of you,not just when you win, or when you stop a ball but because of the person you are from the inside. Im proud of your efforts Your Focus, Your drive,and how you never give up. You helped the team.. and made a Big mark while there.. You deserve to be celebrated to making it this far Forever proud iloveyou."

Maduka Okoye Super Eagles form 2022

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Okoye has been Nigeria's goalkeeper since 2019, making his debut for the Super Eagles in a 1-1 friendly against Brazil.

However, he came under fire after Nigeria crashed out at the 2021 AFCON.

The Watford goalkeeper pulled out of the team for the friendly games and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers to undergo a lingering shoulder injury.