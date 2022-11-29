Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye fuels break-up rumours after unfollowing and deleting pictures with girlfriend

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Fresh hope has been renewed for Nigerian ladies as Maduka Okoye and his girlfriend have seemingly unfollowed each other on social media.

Maduka Okoye and girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff have unfollowed each other Instagram
Maduka Okoye and girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff have unfollowed each other Instagram

It appears the fairytale love between Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and his girlfriend is over.

Recommended articles

The 23-year-old Watford FC shot-stopper was understood to be in a relationship with an Amsterdam-based lady known as Jelicia Westhoff.

However, their relationship seems to have hit a stumbling block as the Super Eagles star and his girlfriend have seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The pair have both also taken down pictures of each other from their social media in what looks like the end of their love story.

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff
Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff Pulse Sports
Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff have unfollowed each other on Instagram
Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff have unfollowed each other on Instagram Instagram
Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff have unfollowed each other on Instagram
Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff have unfollowed each other on Instagram Instagram

Jelicia also took to her Instagram story on Monday, to post a picture quote that read: "She's a 10 but somebody made her feel like a 0".

Jelicia Westhoff via Instagram Story
Jelicia Westhoff via Instagram Story Instagram

However, neither of them is yet to confirm officially that their relationship is officially over.

But if that is the case, Okoye has no doubt offered fresh hopes for thousands of Nigerian ladies who have constantly and publicly wooed the charming Super Eagles star on social media following his AFCON (Africa Cup Of Nations) debut earlier this year with Nigeria.

The 23-year-old caught ladies' attention at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and even when he was blamed for Nigeria's exit from the competition, Okoye still had the backing of the ladies.

Okoye is understood to be in a relationship with an Amsterdam-based lady known as Jelicia Westhoff.

Jelicia came to the limelight after she posted a picture of herself with Okoye in beautiful African prints following Super Eagles' disappointing exit at the African showpiece earlier this year.

Jelicia Westhoff
Jelicia Westhoff Instagram/@julicia.westhoff
Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhorff
Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhorff Instagram

To clear any doubts, she added a caption to the now-deleted post which read: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

She was also firmly behind Okoye after he received public backlash following Nigeria's 1-0 defeat against Tunisia after failing to stop a long-range shot that sent the Super Eagles out of the tournament.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jelicia showed her support for her man and praised him for his effort.

Her post read: “We are proud of you,not just when you win, or when you stop a ball but because of the person you are from the inside. Im proud of your efforts Your Focus, Your drive,and how you never give up. You helped the team.. and made a Big mark while there.. You deserve to be celebrated to making it this far Forever proud iloveyou."

Nigeria's goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye
Nigeria's goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Okoye has been Nigeria's goalkeeper since 2019, making his debut for the Super Eagles in a 1-1 friendly against Brazil.

However, he came under fire after Nigeria crashed out at the 2021 AFCON.

The Watford goalkeeper pulled out of the team for the friendly games and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers to undergo a lingering shoulder injury.

He was also absent as Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup losing out to Ghana, but has since returned for friendlies with the Super Eagles.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Maduka Okoye and girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff have unfollowed each other Instagram

    Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye fuels break-up rumours after unfollowing and deleting pictures with girlfriend

  • Kamar Usman vibes to Asake's song

    UFC superstar Kamaru Usman spotted vibing passionately to Asake's song, 'Organize'

  • Super Eagle stars Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka spotted hanging out in Paris

    Super Eagles stars Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka link up at AY's comedy show

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Netherlands vs Qatar

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Netherlands vs Qatar

Qatar 2022: Qatar play for pride in final game Netherlands vs Qatar; Preview

Qatar 2022: Qatar play for pride in final game Netherlands vs Qatar; Preview

The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye fuels break-up rumours after unfollowing and deleting pictures with girlfriend

Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye fuels break-up rumours after unfollowing and deleting pictures with girlfriend

Canelo targets 'Bastard' Aguero for defending Messi

Canelo targets 'Bastard' Aguero for defending Messi

Qatar 2022: Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar 2022: Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

NWFL: Confluence Queens strengthen team ahead of new season

NWFL: Confluence Queens strengthen team ahead of new season

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

Trending

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun shares vacation photos with Brazilian girlfriend

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun enjoys 'baecation' with girlfriend in Brazil

Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection will be officially launched in 2023.

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

Luis Enrique speaks on Spain players having sex before World Cup matches
QATAR 2022

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

Super Eagles star Peter Etebo celebrates his first daughter and wife on their birthdays

Double celebration as Super Eagles star Etebo celebrates his daughter's 3rd birthday 4 days after wife's birthday