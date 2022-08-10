Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has had his first training session with Serie A club Atalanta BC.
Super Eagles' Lookman reacts to first training session at Atalanta [Photos]
Ademola Lookman is a new signing in the Italian Serie A and has already started training with his new teammates ahead of the new season.
Lookman is a new signing at Atalanta after he joined the club from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this summer.
The 24-year-old put pen to paper on an undisclosed contract with the club to put an end to his three years at the Red Bull Arena as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.
Lookman, who was at Leicester City last season on a one-year loan, has since joined up with his new teammates in training.
Lookman reacts to 'enjoyable' training
Meanwhile, the wide forward has already had his first training with the club ahead of the new Serie A season which kicks off this weekend.
The club took to their Social media account to share pictures of their new signing hard at work in training with his newest teammates.
"How was your first time at Gewiss Stadium, lookman?" the club posted on its Twitter page with pictures of Lookman.
In a swift reply to the question, the Super Eagles in a positive reaction added;
"Enjoyable."
Lookman will be looking to make his debut for Gian Piero Gasperini's men when they travel to Sampdoria for their Serie A opener on Saturday.
He scored eight (8) goals last season in 42 appearances for Leicester.
Here are the pictures of Lookman in his first training session with new club Atalanta BC.
