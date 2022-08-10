Super Eagles' Lookman reacts to first training session at Atalanta [Photos]

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ademola Lookman is a new signing in the Italian Serie A and has already started training with his new teammates ahead of the new season.

Ademola Lookman is set to join Atalanta from RB Leipzig this summer
Ademola Lookman is set to join Atalanta from RB Leipzig this summer

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has had his first training session with Serie A club Atalanta BC.

Read Also

Lookman is a new signing at Atalanta after he joined the club from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this summer.

Ademola Lookman is set to join Atalanta from RB Leipzig this summer
Ademola Lookman is set to join Atalanta from RB Leipzig this summer Imago

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on an undisclosed contract with the club to put an end to his three years at the Red Bull Arena as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Lookman, who was at Leicester City last season on a one-year loan, has since joined up with his new teammates in training.

Lookman explains 'Adebobo' nickname and love for Ronaldo

Leicester City manager regrets missing out on Super Eagles star

Revealed: Why Ademola Lookman's Atalanta move is being delayed

Meanwhile, the wide forward has already had his first training with the club ahead of the new Serie A season which kicks off this weekend.

Ademola Lookman in his first training session with Atalanta.
Ademola Lookman in his first training session with Atalanta. Pulse Nigeria

The club took to their Social media account to share pictures of their new signing hard at work in training with his newest teammates.

"How was your first time at Gewiss Stadium, lookman?" the club posted on its Twitter page with pictures of Lookman.

In a swift reply to the question, the Super Eagles in a positive reaction added;

"Enjoyable."

Lookman will be looking to make his debut for Gian Piero Gasperini's men when they travel to Sampdoria for their Serie A opener on Saturday.

Lookman describes his first training session.
Lookman describes his first training session. Pulse Nigeria

He scored eight (8) goals last season in 42 appearances for Leicester.

Here are the pictures of Lookman in his first training session with new club Atalanta BC.

Ademola Lookman closely marked by a defender in his first training session with Atalanta. (Photo/Atalanta)
Ademola Lookman closely marked by a defender in his first training session with Atalanta. (Photo/Atalanta) Pulse Nigeria
Lookman ready to take a shot in training. (Photos Credit/Atalanta
Lookman ready to take a shot in training. (Photos Credit/Atalanta Pulse Nigeria
Ademola Lookman looks really focused in training. (PHOTO/Atalanta)
Ademola Lookman looks really focused in training. (PHOTO/Atalanta) Pulse Nigeria
Ademola Lookman in his first training session with Atalanta.
Ademola Lookman in his first training session with Atalanta. Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Ademola Lookman is set to join Atalanta from RB Leipzig this summer

    Super Eagles' Lookman reacts to first training session at Atalanta [Photos]

  • Adarabioyo was rewarded for helping Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League.

    Nigerian-born Tosin Adarabioyo receives PFA Award

  • Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch against Leon Edwards

    'I learned more from my 1 loss than my wins' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch against Leon Edwards

Recommended articles

All you need to know about CAF's newly-created Africa Super League

All you need to know about CAF's newly-created Africa Super League

Super Eagles' Lookman reacts to first training session at Atalanta [Photos]

Super Eagles' Lookman reacts to first training session at Atalanta [Photos]

“Chidi improves every training session - Hertha Belin head coach in awe of Chidera Ejuke

“Chidi improves every training session” - Hertha Belin head coach in awe of Chidera Ejuke

Nottingham Forest to battle Everton for another Super Eagles star

Nottingham Forest to battle Everton for another Super Eagles star

Nigerian-born Tosin Adarabioyo receives PFA Award

Nigerian-born Tosin Adarabioyo receives PFA Award

Benzema or Lewandowski - who will be the 2022/23 La Liga topscorer?

Benzema or Lewandowski - who will be the 2022/23 La Liga topscorer?

Trending

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]

Giannis Antetokoumpo and 3 brothers to play for Greece at 2022 EuroBasket

Giannis Antetokoumpo and 3 brothers to play for Greece at 2022 EuroBasket

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Falconets land in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Falconets land in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup [Photos]