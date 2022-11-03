Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru hits out at Nigerian Immigration Service

The 25-year-old Lagos-born forward currently plays for Turkish Super Lig club Adana Demirspor after signing on loan from Greek giants Olympiacos in the summer.

Taking to his social media, Onyekuru seemingly hit out at the Nigerian Immigration Service over their system after he was given his passport in Turkey in just under three hours.

Posting a photo of his passport on Snapchat, he wrote: "Lagos 3 months, Here in less than 3 hours, Ilu Oshi".

Henry Onyekuru goals & form for Adana Demirspor

Onyekuru was on target for Adana Demirspor in their last league match against Kayserispor over the weekend, doubling the visitor's advantage in the 65th minute with a brilliant solo effort.

However, the hosts fought back from two goals down to draw the match at full-time leaving Adana just three points behind first-placed Fernabahce.

Onyekuru has had an impressive start to life on his return to Turkey, scoring 4 goals and creating 1 assist in 12 appearances in the Super Lig this season - all of whch he has started.