'A Rolls-Royce defender' - Super Eagles' Olisa Ndah praised as Orlando Pirates lose title in Uyo

The Moroccans won their second continental title in three years at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria after defeating Orlando Pirates 1-1 (5-4 on penalties).

Orlando Pirates came into the game with the hope of winning the title, having finished as runners up in 2015, but failed to win the shootouts despite equalizing deep into extra-time thanks to Thembinkosi Lorch's goal.

Plaudits flow for Ndah despite heartbreaking return

For Ndah, it was a chance to win a second title in front of the Uyo fans, after he won his first: the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with Uyo-based Akwa United last season.

ALSO READ: Renowned commentator rates Olisa Ndah as the best newcomer in the South African league

Twitter/modovictorekene

But while his return to a familiar ground ended as a night of disappointment for him, the centre back was praised for his role in ensuring the Bucs maintained a solid backline.

During his 120 minutes on the field, the former Akwa United defender won nine (9) of the 12 duels he contested on the pitch and in the air, while also recording four (4) clearances, two (2) interceptions, two (2) tackles, and one (1) blocked shot.

From his defensive position as a centre-back, he also executed one (1) dribble, was fouled once (1), and produced nine (9) successful long balls, leaving social media users to describe him as "a Rolls-Royce of a defender."