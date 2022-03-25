Players and officials of the Super Eagles of Nigeria observed a team walk ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup double-header against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Super Eagles of Nigeria observe team walk ahead of clash against Ghana [Photos]
The Super Eagles took a stroll in Kumasi before the game against Ghana.
The Super Eagles landed in Ghana on Thursday, ahead of the clash against their rivals.
Following their arrival, the players had a training session at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi, Ashanti.
The Super Eagles are lodged at the Golden Tulip Hotel in in Kumasi and decided to take a stroll of their surroundings ahead of the big game.
The team walk is a customary tradition for the Super Eagles ahead of any game.
The official Twitter handle of the team posted photos and a video from the players walk.
