Super Eagles of Nigeria observe team walk ahead of clash against Ghana [Photos]

The Super Eagles landed in Ghana on Thursday, ahead of the clash against their rivals.

Following their arrival, the players had a training session at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi, Ashanti.

The Super Eagles are lodged at the Golden Tulip Hotel in in Kumasi and decided to take a stroll of their surroundings ahead of the big game.

The team walk is a customary tradition for the Super Eagles ahead of any game.

The official Twitter handle of the team posted photos and a video from the players walk.

Pulse Nigeria