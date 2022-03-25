2022 WCQ

Super Eagles of Nigeria observe team walk ahead of clash against Ghana [Photos]

The Super Eagles took a stroll in Kumasi before the game against Ghana.

The Super Eagles took a stroll in Ghana before facing the Black Stars
Players and officials of the Super Eagles of Nigeria observed a team walk ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup double-header against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Super Eagles landed in Ghana on Thursday, ahead of the clash against their rivals.

Following their arrival, the players had a training session at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi, Ashanti.

The Super Eagles are lodged at the Golden Tulip Hotel in in Kumasi and decided to take a stroll of their surroundings ahead of the big game.

The team walk is a customary tradition for the Super Eagles ahead of any game.

The official Twitter handle of the team posted photos and a video from the players walk.

