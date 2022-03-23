Super Eagles stars all smiles after training session for Ghana

The Super Eagles now have a full house in camp following the arrivals of Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman, Almeria striker Sadiq Umar and FC Copenhagen midfielder Akinkunmi Amoo.

Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick who is the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Member of the FIFA Council has disclosed the approach to the games against Ghana.

According to Pinnick all hands are on deck to ensure that Nigeria picks up a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said, “Of course, we are not the ones going into the field. But the arrangements we put in place will, to a large extent, determine the spirit with which the players will enter the pitch. All our arrangements must be flawless and without sloppiness.

"It is a FIFA World Cup ticket at stake, so we must give it our all.

“Whatever efforts we have been making to ensure seamless movement to and fro, as well as accommodation of our contingent at major matches, must be doubled for the match in Kumasi.