Super Eagles of Nigeria 'Adire' 2022 World Cup kit leaked [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Nike would have dropped this beauty of a kit for the Super Eagles but they did not qualify.

Super Eagles of Nigeria 'Adire' 2022 World Cup kit leaked
Super Eagles of Nigeria 'Adire' 2022 World Cup kit leaked

The Super Eagles of Nigeria kit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been leaked online.

inRead

The Super Eagles will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar as they were knocked out by rivals the Black Stars of Ghana.

Before the Super Eagles qualification status was sealed, International sportswear brand Nike were reportedly working on the kit for the tournament.

The Super Eagles kit leaked online has the green and white color in several shades.

10 incredible records set by Nigeria in 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome

Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem, Onyeka storm Lagos for Onuachu's 2nd wedding [Photos/Videos]

The Super Eagles kit leaked online has the green and white color in several shades.
The Super Eagles kit leaked online has the green and white color in several shades. Pulse Nigeria

Nike decided to go with a bold and unique design for the leaked 2022 FIFA World Cup kit.

The kit has two shades of green covering the whole front and sleeves.

It has a hand-drawn pattern, garnish design with white logos and Dark green cuffs.

There are several sources that believe that the leaked kit is for training not for official games.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Super Eagles of Nigeria 'Adire' 2022 World Cup kit leaked

    Super Eagles of Nigeria 'Adire' 2022 World Cup kit leaked [Photos]

  • Super Falcons star Patricia George joins Fenerbahçe

    Super Falcons star Patricia George joins Fenerbahçe [Photos]

  • Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]

    Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]

Recommended articles

Super Eagles of Nigeria 'Adire' 2022 World Cup kit leaked [Photos]

Super Eagles of Nigeria 'Adire' 2022 World Cup kit leaked [Photos]

Revealed: Why Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was left out of Watford's squad on Monday

Revealed: Why Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was left out of Watford's squad on Monday

2022/23 Season Preview: Inter

2022/23 Season Preview: Inter

Iwobi lifts lid on how 'crazy Dubai boat trip' led to his Everton move on Transfer Deadline Day

Iwobi lifts lid on how 'crazy Dubai boat trip' led to his Everton move on Transfer Deadline Day

Top 7 highest-scoring matches of the Premier League opening weekend

Top 7 highest-scoring matches of the Premier League opening weekend

2022/23 Season Preview: AC Milan

2022/23 Season Preview: AC Milan

Trending

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]