Super Eagles of Nigeria 'Adire' 2022 World Cup kit leaked [Photos]

The Super Eagles will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar as they were knocked out by rivals the Black Stars of Ghana.

Before the Super Eagles qualification status was sealed, International sportswear brand Nike were reportedly working on the kit for the tournament.

The Super Eagles kit leaked online has the green and white color in several shades.

Pulse Nigeria

Super Eagles leaked kit

Nike decided to go with a bold and unique design for the leaked 2022 FIFA World Cup kit.

The kit has two shades of green covering the whole front and sleeves.

It has a hand-drawn pattern, garnish design with white logos and Dark green cuffs.