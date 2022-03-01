'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

Tosin Abayomi
Ogu is not happy with the stress Nigerians are going through to get FUEL.

John Ogu has made his feelings known about FUEL SCARCITY
Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder John Ogu has expressed frustration with the fuel scarcity situation in the country.

Ogu who is now in Israel with Hapoel Nof HaGalil is not happy with the way Nigerians have been battling to get to fuel for their various needs.

Nigeria international John Ogu is not happy Nigerians are suffering because of FUEL
The 33-year-old midfield star took to his official Twitter account to give his thoughts on the issue.

He said, "No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa. The rate on how they let people go through Stress and hardship in that country is just Crazy."

His initial tweet was met with a lot of backlash so Ogu decided to give further explanation.

He added, "Nigeria Na my country 🇳🇬🇳🇬. I too love the Country. To those who didn’t understand my last tweet."

Nigeria is known to be an oil-producing country that consistently suffers from fuel scarcity along with price increases.

Ogu was a part of the Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and also among the 23 players that won a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in South Africa.

