'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

Ogu who is now in Israel with Hapoel Nof HaGalil is not happy with the way Nigerians have been battling to get to fuel for their various needs.

Pulse Ghana

The 33-year-old midfield star took to his official Twitter account to give his thoughts on the issue.

He said, "No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa. The rate on how they let people go through Stress and hardship in that country is just Crazy."

His initial tweet was met with a lot of backlash so Ogu decided to give further explanation.

He added, "Nigeria Na my country 🇳🇬🇳🇬. I too love the Country. To those who didn’t understand my last tweet."

Nigeria is known to be an oil-producing country that consistently suffers from fuel scarcity along with price increases.