Forgotten Super Eagles man Paul Onuachu ends 8-match drought in Genk's win

Onuachu was on target as Genk defeated Oostende 2-1 away from home in the Belgian Jupiler.

In what was the seventh match of the season, Onuachu fired the equaliser for Genk to cancel out Fraser Hornby's 3rd-minute opener.

It was his first goal of the season, putting a halt to a run of eight (8) matches without a goal for Genk.

Genk continues brilliant form to close in on leaders

Genk has moved close to leaders Royal Antwerp after a come-from-behind win at Oostende on Saturday evening.

Goals from Onuachu and man of the match, Daniel Munoz saw Genk come from behind to seal all three points away from home.

Pulse Nigeria

The win was the eighth of the season in 10 matches and sees them move up to second on the table, just two points behind leaders Royal.

Genk has also now won three of the last matches in the league and extended their unbeaten run to nine (9) matches.