'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Jay Jay isn't surprised by what his nephew is doing at Everton this season but is happy to see him finally reaching his potential.

Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha
Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha is the latest superstar to react to the form off Nigerian and Everton playmaker Alex Iwobi.

Okocha is happy to see his nephew in fine form for the Toffees this season but is not surprised by his performances.

Jay-Jay Okocha
Jay-Jay Okocha Pulse Nigeria

Iwobi has looked renewed and rejuvenated since Frank Lampard tool reigns at Everton earlier this season.

He excelled as a wingback last season as the Toffees avoided the drop and this term, he has looked world class in an unfamiliar central midfield role.

Iwobi provided crisp passes forward to Anthony Gordon and Maupay
Iwobi provided crisp passes forward to Anthony Gordon and Maupay Pulse Nigeria

His uncle and former Super Eagles midfield sensation, Okocha, was in attendance last weekend as Iwobi once again impressed at Goodison Park.

Iwobi netted his first goal of the season, a stunning strike from outside the box, with Okocha watching from the stands against Manchester United on Sunday.

Alex Iwobi's rocket from outside the box opened the scoring for Everton against Man United in the Premier League
Alex Iwobi's rocket from outside the box opened the scoring for Everton against Man United in the Premier League Premier League

Speaking to Everton Liver thereafter, the Nigerian legend revealed he's happy to see the Super Eagles playmaker finally enjoying his game and showing his potential but was quick to add he's not surprised.

“It’s great to see him playing to his potential,” Okocha told Everton Live, the Club’s live pre-match show via the club website.

Alex Iwobi Jay Jay Okocha
Alex Iwobi Jay Jay Okocha Pulse Nigeria

“We all knew that he’s got something special, but it’s taken him a little while to settle down and I also think playing under a great manager, who really wants to improve his game and has been playing him in his right position has made a big difference."

While Iwobi has primarily played as a central midfielder this season for the Toffees, he began life under Lampard as a wingback and has also played in wide positions.

According to his uncle, Okocha, the former Gunner is not one to shy away from responsibility but is glad to see him in his natural habitat.

jay-jay-okocha is one Nigeria's greatest player in Premier League history
jay-jay-okocha is one Nigeria's greatest player in Premier League history Pulse Nigeria

“I’ve always said to him that he can be too honest," Okocha added.

"But [playing in different positions] shows he is willing to sacrifice for the team, even if that affects his personal goals and performances."

“I’m glad to see him playing regularly in his natural position, where he can get on the ball and make things happen.

“I think Everton are enjoying the best of Alex now and we’re all delighted that he’s playing well."

Iwobi's impressive display this season was also seen during the international break when he scored in the 2-2 draw against the Algerian home based players in Constantine.

He has scored one goal and assisted three (3) others in nine appearances this season in the Premier League.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

