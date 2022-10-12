'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form

Okocha is happy to see his nephew in fine form for the Toffees this season but is not surprised by his performances.

Iwobi has looked renewed and rejuvenated since Frank Lampard tool reigns at Everton earlier this season.

He excelled as a wingback last season as the Toffees avoided the drop and this term, he has looked world class in an unfamiliar central midfield role.

His uncle and former Super Eagles midfield sensation, Okocha, was in attendance last weekend as Iwobi once again impressed at Goodison Park.

Iwobi netted his first goal of the season, a stunning strike from outside the box, with Okocha watching from the stands against Manchester United on Sunday.

Speaking to Everton Liver thereafter, the Nigerian legend revealed he's happy to see the Super Eagles playmaker finally enjoying his game and showing his potential but was quick to add he's not surprised.

“It’s great to see him playing to his potential,” Okocha told Everton Live, the Club’s live pre-match show via the club website.

“We all knew that he’s got something special, but it’s taken him a little while to settle down and I also think playing under a great manager, who really wants to improve his game and has been playing him in his right position has made a big difference."

Okocha happy to see Iwobi playing in his position

While Iwobi has primarily played as a central midfielder this season for the Toffees, he began life under Lampard as a wingback and has also played in wide positions.

According to his uncle, Okocha, the former Gunner is not one to shy away from responsibility but is glad to see him in his natural habitat.

“I’ve always said to him that he can be too honest," Okocha added.

"But [playing in different positions] shows he is willing to sacrifice for the team, even if that affects his personal goals and performances."

“I’m glad to see him playing regularly in his natural position, where he can get on the ball and make things happen.

“I think Everton are enjoying the best of Alex now and we’re all delighted that he’s playing well."

Iwobi's impressive display this season was also seen during the international break when he scored in the 2-2 draw against the Algerian home based players in Constantine.