Super Eagles legend Okocha hangs out with Kaka and Pires ahead of Abraham Accords Games [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Okocha will play along with Kaka, Pires and will take part in the Abraham Accords Games.

Jay-Jay Okocha will feature along with Kaka and Pires at the Accord Games

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has been spotted hanging out with some football icons.

The 48-year-old Okocha took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of him with football icons.

Some of the players in the picture along with Okocha are Brazil midfield maestro Kaka, former France wide man Robert Pires.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Just catching up with some ballers, Have a blessed week ma people."

Pires posted a photo explaining the destination for the football icons.

The photo came with a message that said, "We are on our way to Dubai to play a Legends match as part of the Abraham Acccords Games! Looking forward to seeing you all there."

The Dubai Expo also posted a picture of Okocha along with the football icons to confirm his participation at the Abraham Accords Games.

Jay-Jay Okocha will feature along with Kaka and Pires at the Accord Games Pulse Nigeria

The message said, "Don’t miss the Abraham Accords Games! Join us at Expo 2020 Dubai for an exhibition match including football legends Kaka, Robert Pires, Jay Jay Okocha, and many more."

The Abraham Accords Games will take place on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 as Okocha lines up with the likes of Kaka, Pires, Javier Zanetti, Carlos Puyol, Bacary Sagna, Javier Saviola, and Clarence Seedorf.

The game features Abraham Accords against a World Classic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

