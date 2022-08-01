Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Nwankwo Christian Nwosu Kanu turns 46 to start August, Nigerians celebrate Super Eagles legend Papilo.

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu on Monday, August 1, 2022 turned 46-years-old.

The former Super Eagles captain was a fan favorite in his playing days and has received congratulations from several organizations.

To celebrate his special day the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) posted a statement on its social media accounts.

Along with photos from his time with the national team was a message that said, "Happy birthday to the legendary @papilokanu. We wish you all the best today and always. #soar super eagles

Kanu's wife Amara took to social media to celebrate her husband's birthday.

Along with photos together on a yacht was a message that said, "Kicking of August with a SPECIAL BIRTHDAY shout out to my one & only KING KANU 🙌🏾

"You are rare amongst men @kingkanu4 and I’m blessed to have you & share life’s journey with you.

Kanu played for 20 years as a professional footballer from 1992 till 2012.
"Thank you for sharing your legendary gifts with the world. More Grace. More positive vibes. I love you."

Kanu played for 20 years as a professional footballer from 1992 till 2012.

Kanu played in England or Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth
Papilo played for Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Iwuanyanwu Nationale before joining Ajax in the Netherlands and later Inter Milan in Italy.

Kanu then moved to England and played for Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth before he retired from football.

