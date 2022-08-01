Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

The former Super Eagles captain was a fan favorite in his playing days and has received congratulations from several organizations.

To celebrate his special day the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) posted a statement on its social media accounts.

Along with photos from his time with the national team was a message that said, "Happy birthday to the legendary @papilokanu. We wish you all the best today and always. #soar super eagles

Kanu's wife Amara took to social media to celebrate her husband's birthday.

Along with photos together on a yacht was a message that said, "Kicking of August with a SPECIAL BIRTHDAY shout out to my one & only KING KANU 🙌🏾

"You are rare amongst men @kingkanu4 and I’m blessed to have you & share life’s journey with you.

"Thank you for sharing your legendary gifts with the world. More Grace. More positive vibes. I love you."

Kanu played for 20 years as a professional footballer from 1992 till 2012.

Papilo played for Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Iwuanyanwu Nationale before joining Ajax in the Netherlands and later Inter Milan in Italy.