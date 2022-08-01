'What a wicked world' - Super Eagles forward reacts to SHOCKING murder of Nigerian in Italy

Pulse Nigeria

A video making the rounds shows a Nigerian, identified as Alika Ogorchukwu, fighting for his life as he was being strangled by his Italian attacker on the street.

The incident is said to have happened on a busy Italian street but nobody cared to help Ogorchukwu, who is a vendor in Italy.

Ogorchukwu was a 39-year-old father of two who was selling goods on the street after he lost his job.

His Italian attacker went on to kill him with his bare hands while someone recorded the HORROR scene with voices heard in the background.

Simy loss for words

Reacting to the horror video, 2018 FIFA World Cup star, Simy Nwankwo said;

"I have deeply searched myself trying to find answers that can go anywhere close to explaining why Alika Ogorchukwu was killed in broad daylight by my fellow man and all we can do is use our phones to capture such tragic moment," he posted on his Social media account.

"All my empty thought is asking why why why? What a wicked world," he added.

Here is a video of the brutal incident