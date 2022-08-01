'What a wicked world' - Super Eagles forward reacts to SHOCKING murder of Nigerian in Italy

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Nigerian vendor was brutally killed by an Italian man on the street while selling his goods.

A Screenshot of the incident

Super Eagles and Italy-based forward, Simy Nwankwo is in total shock following the brutal murder of a Nigerian man in Italy.

Nwankwo Simy is one of the most in-form players in the Serie A (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

A video making the rounds shows a Nigerian, identified as Alika Ogorchukwu, fighting for his life as he was being strangled by his Italian attacker on the street.

The incident is said to have happened on a busy Italian street but nobody cared to help Ogorchukwu, who is a vendor in Italy.

Ogorchukwu was a 39-year-old father of two who was selling goods on the street after he lost his job.

His Italian attacker went on to kill him with his bare hands while someone recorded the HORROR scene with voices heard in the background.

Reacting to the horror video, 2018 FIFA World Cup star, Simy Nwankwo said;

"I have deeply searched myself trying to find answers that can go anywhere close to explaining why Alika Ogorchukwu was killed in broad daylight by my fellow man and all we can do is use our phones to capture such tragic moment," he posted on his Social media account.

Simy's reaction on his official IG page.

"All my empty thought is asking why why why? What a wicked world," he added.

Italian Police have arrested and detained the killer who was tracked down using street cameras.

