No deadline day move for Super Eagles forward Maja as City move collapses

TRANSFERS

No deadline day move for Super Eagles forward Maja as City move collapsed

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Nigerian international will not swap the French second division for the English Championship, at least not this summer.

Josh Maja has struggled with Bordeaux in France
Super Eagles striker Josh Maja will be staying in France for the foreseeable future, Pulse Sports Nigeria can report.

Maja will be staying with Ligue 2 club Bordeaux after the move to English Championship club Birmingham City collapsed.

Josh Maja (AFP via Getty Images)
As reported by Pulse Sports, Maja was expected to seal a sensational deadline day return to England just weeks after he returned to France.

However, according to Italian transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, that move has now collapsed with the 23-year-old set to remain in Bordeaux.

Josh Maja will pen a new deal with Bordeaux.
"Josh Maja’s move to Birmingham has just collapsed. He decided to stay at Bordeaux for one more season," Romano stated in a tweet.

Romano also confirmed that the former Fulham man will put pen to paper on a new contract with the French club.

Pulse Sports reported that Maja made an interesting turnaround when he decided to take a pay cut to remain at Bordeaux after he initially refused the deal.

But English club Birmingham came calling and he looked destined for a return to England on the final day of the transfer window which has now collapsed.

Josh Maja [Bordeaux]
Consequently, Maja is expected to sign a 'two-year deal with 50% wage deferral which will be paid to him in June,' Romano added.

The new contract will also see the Nigerian have the option to leave Bordeaux for free if the club fail to gain promotion to the Ligue 1.

Maja has scored 13 goals in 58 games for Les Girondins. He recently scored one and assisted two in the team's 4-0 win over Quevilly-Rouen.

