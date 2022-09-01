No deadline day move for Super Eagles forward Maja as City move collapses

Maja will be staying with Ligue 2 club Bordeaux after the move to English Championship club Birmingham City collapsed.

As reported by Pulse Sports, Maja was expected to seal a sensational deadline day return to England just weeks after he returned to France.

However, according to Italian transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, that move has now collapsed with the 23-year-old set to remain in Bordeaux.

"Josh Maja’s move to Birmingham has just collapsed. He decided to stay at Bordeaux for one more season," Romano stated in a tweet.

Maja to take a pay cut before signing a new deal

Romano also confirmed that the former Fulham man will put pen to paper on a new contract with the French club.

Pulse Sports reported that Maja made an interesting turnaround when he decided to take a pay cut to remain at Bordeaux after he initially refused the deal.

But English club Birmingham came calling and he looked destined for a return to England on the final day of the transfer window which has now collapsed.

Consequently, Maja is expected to sign a 'two-year deal with 50% wage deferral which will be paid to him in June,' Romano added.

The new contract will also see the Nigerian have the option to leave Bordeaux for free if the club fail to gain promotion to the Ligue 1.