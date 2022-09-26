A fresh start for Super Eagles' Okoye & Troost-Ekong as Watford names new coach

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Both players will meet a new manager in charge after the Hornets hired a fifth coach in 12 months and ninth in three years.

Okoye and Troost-Ekong will have Slaven Bilic as new boss at Watford.
Okoye and Troost-Ekong will have Slaven Bilic as new boss at Watford.

Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and William Troost-Ekong will welcome a new manager at Championship club Watford.

Recommended articles

The club has confirmed the sacking of manager Rob Edwards with immediate effect after a poor start to life in the SkyBet Championship.

Watford manager Rob Edwards
Watford manager Rob Edwards Twitter/watfordfc

"Watford FC has relieved Rob Edwards of his duties as Head Coach," the club said in an official statement.

Edwards will be replaced by former West Ham United boss, Slaven Bilic, who will take over reigns at Vicarage Road.

Troost-Ekong was with the Super Eagles ahead of the Algeria friendly
Troost-Ekong was with the Super Eagles ahead of the Algeria friendly Twitter/NGSuperEagles

Bilic is expected to put pen to paper on an 18-month deal subject to the Croatian getting a work permit.

"Watford FC confirms Slaven Bilić as its new Head Coach on an 18-month contract, subject to receiving the relevant work permit," the club stated in a separate statement.

Maduka Okoye was at fault for the first goal by Algeria.
Maduka Okoye was at fault for the first goal by Algeria. Pulse Nigeria

Following the sack, the club owner stated that the decision to change the manager was in the interest of the club.

"As with all decisions taken by the Board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club,” owner Gino Pozzo stated.

Slaven Bilic guided WBA to Premier League promotion in the 2019/20 season.
Slaven Bilic guided WBA to Premier League promotion in the 2019/20 season. POOL

Pozzo added that Bilic's experience made him the perfect man to replace Edwards.

"Now we must move forward, and, in Slaven Bilić, we have secured the services of an experienced coach who has recent experience of promotion to the Premier League," he added.

Bilic comes into Watford with enough experience at this level, having led West Bromwich Albion to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

Slaven Bilic
Slaven Bilic AFP

The 54-year-old former Croatia International also managed in the Premier League with West Ham before stints with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia and most recently in China with Beijing Guoan. He’s also managed in Russia and his homeland Croatia.

Okoye and Troost-Ekong are not the only Nigerians at the club, Samuel Kalu and Dele Tom-Bashiru are also on the payroll of the Hornets.

Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu were all at Watford before Dennis left.
Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu were all at Watford before Dennis left. Pulse Nigeria

However, all four have struggled for game time this season and the latest change could work in their favour.

Of the quartet, only centre-back Troost-Ekong has featured this season, playing just 97 minutes across two matches.

Goalkeeper Maduka is currently on international duties with Nigeria and will be looking to make amends after his error on Friday when the Super Eagles face Algeria on Tuesday.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

A fresh start for Super Eagles' Okoye & Troost-Ekong as Watford names new coach

A fresh start for Super Eagles' Okoye & Troost-Ekong as Watford names new coach

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Leicester City provide an update on Ndidi after pulling out of Nigeria's squad

Leicester City provide an update on Ndidi after pulling out of Nigeria's squad

Adebayo Adeleye's chance to usurp Maduka Okoye plus Super Eagles stars to watch against Algeria

Adebayo Adeleye's chance to usurp Maduka Okoye plus Super Eagles stars to watch against Algeria

England to face Germany without best RB, Tomori as Southgate names squad

England to face Germany without best RB, Tomori as Southgate names squad

'Tuchel In, Southgate Out!' Reactions as England fans want Ex Chelsea manager ahead of World Cup

'Tuchel In, Southgate Out!' Reactions as England fans want Ex Chelsea manager ahead of World Cup

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
SUPER FALCONS

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria

Portugal celebrates with Ronaldo (inset).
UNL

Man United stars steal show for 4-star Portugal as CR7 suffers injury scare