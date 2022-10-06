Super Eagles drop in latest FIFA ranking, drop out of top 31 football nations

Nigeria has dropped out of the top 31 football nations in the world following a bad run of form last month.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have dropped in the latest FIFA rankings after a poor outing in September.

In the latest rankings released by the world football governing body, FIFA, on Thursday, the Super Eagles have now dropped to 32 in the world for October.

The Super Eagles lost 6.23 points after two poor matches against Algeria during the last international break.

Nigeria, who lost one in Oran and drew the other game against the Desert Warriors home based team in Constantine, however, remained fourth in Africa.

Meanwhile, at the top of the ranking, five time champions, the Samba Boys of Brazil remains the best football playing nation.

Brazil is top of the log after impressive outings against African giants, Ghana and Tunisia in September.

The Red Devils of Belgium remain second, with Brazil's South American rivals, Argentina, in third position.

Former World Champions, France in fourth and England in fifth, complete the top five ranked nations.

