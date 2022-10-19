Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is set and ready to return to the pitch for Championship club Queens Park Rangers.
Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game
The experienced centre-back picked up an injury during a league encounter last weekend.
Read Also
This comes after a positive update from his manager Michael Beale ahead of the match against Cardiff.
Balogun was subbed off after just 14 minutes in the game against Luton at the weekend.
Four minutes after he was replaced, the Hoops conceded a goal before going on to lose 3-1.
QPR boss gives positive update on Balogun
Ahead of the home game against Cardiff City later tonight, Beale revealed that the 32-year-old was ready for the game.
Speaking on the club's injury situation during his pre-match press conference, the boss said;
“Jimmy’s situation is that we still think it is a contact injury but there is still some swelling there and it’s a case of that coming down and seeing where he is," Beale stated on another injured defender via football league.
"He’s walking about now. He is tough, Jimmy, so you expect that, but we are going to miss him for a couple of weeks."
“But with Rob (Dickie), Jake (Clarke-Salter) and Leon (Balogun), we have plenty of cover there.”
Balogun's R eyes return to winning ways
After a run of five matches without defeat, Balogun and his Rangers side tasted defeat last weekend.
Hos compatriot and PulseSports30 star, Elijah Adebayo was on the score sheet as host, Luton Town, ended that unbeaten streak on Saturday.
The Hoops will host Cardiff tonight in search of a quick return to winning ways and have been boosted by the return of Balogun to full fitness.
Balogun is in line for what will be his seventh game of the season for the club after a slow start to life at the club he joined as a free agent earlier this year.
More from category
-
Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game
-
Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega celebrates 29th birthday with throwback photos
-
Draw specialists Newcastle host Iwobi's winless Toffees - Match preview, prediction