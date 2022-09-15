Super Eagles defender celebrates first start, leads club to first clean sheet

Izuchukwu Akawor
The experienced defender featured for the second time this season for his Championship side.

Leon Balogun is a target for QPR
Nigerian defender Leon Balogun has reacted to his first start of the season at Queens Park Rangers, QPR.

Balogun started his first game for the Championship side and inspired them to a clean sheet after a 2-0 win at Millwall.

The 34-year-old featured from start to finish and looked comfortable at the back alongside partner Jimmy Dunne.

Leon Balogun on the ball for QPR against Millwall.
Leon Balogun on the ball for QPR against Millwall. Pulse Nigeria

He won 100% of his tackles, two (2) interceptions, two (2) headed duels, three (3) recoveries and won all his ground duels.

Reacting to his first 90 minutes game since the FA Cup final with Rangers in May, the Super Eagles star is happy with how it all went.

Leon Balogun joins QPR
"(i) definitely enjoyed that one - London derby," he said. "First start, three points and a clean sheet," he added.

The clean sheet was the first for Rangers this season in the Championship.

After losing to Swansea the last time before the Championship was suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, QPR is back to winning ways.

Inspired by a solid defensive performance led by Nigeria's Balogun, the Rangers sealed a 2-0 win on the road.

Balogun celebrates with his QPR teammates.
The goals were scored in the second half courtesy of Chris Willock and Stefan Johanson, with wide forward Ilias Chair creating both goals.

With the win, QPR move up to eighth on the table with 14 points while Millwall sits four (4) points behind on 19th.

Next up for Balogun and QPR is a home tie against Stoke City at Loftus Road on Saturday.

