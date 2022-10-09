Captain fantastic Kenneth Omeruo heads Cucumbers to first win since September 2

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo was in fine form as Spanish second division club Leganes returned to winning ways in the LaLiga SmartBank.

Omeruo was one of the heroes as the Cucumbers defeated third-placed side Cartagena 2-1 away from home.

The 28-year-old netted the first goal, a well-placed header to cancel out Borja Valle's opener for the home side in the second half.

His teammate, Juan Munoz sealed the win 16 minutes from time to give Leganes a first win since September 2 in the league.

Omeruo put in a man of the match performance before he was subbed off with eight (8) minutes left to play.

He completed 82% of his passes, four (4) of six (6) attempted long balls, won 100% of his tackles, two (2) headed duels and one interception.

The goal was Omeruo's first of the season for Leganes, in what was his sixth game of the new campaign.

What the result means for Leganes

With the hard-fought win on the road, Leganes have put an end to a run of four matches without a win.

However, the Cucumbers remain in the danger zone as the three points took their tally to just seven points from a possible 27.