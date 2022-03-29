'It could be my last World Cup' - Super Eagles captain Musa speaks on the importance of Nigeria against Ghana

The 29-year-old, Musa explained in an interview with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) TV the importance of qualifying for the World Cup.

Musa was part of the Super Eagles team that advanced to the round of 16 at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Musa was also featured in the Super Eagles team that crashed out at the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In the interview, Musa spoke about participating in both tournaments.

He said, “All the players, including myself want to go to the World Cup. For me, it is very important, because it could be my last World Cup.

"I enjoyed the last two finals that I participated in; Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018."

Musa then went on to reveal that he hopes to be part of the biggest football competition in the world when it kicks off this November in Qatar.

According to Musa who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük, defeating Ghana in front of a 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola Stadium to qualify will be no easy achievement.

He added, “I want to experience it again. Most of the players in the present squad have not been to the World Cup and they desire to be there.

“We all know it won’t be easy. Ghana will come here to do battle, but we are ready for whatever they turn up with. I will not say more than that.”

Musa scored two goals for Nigeria against Argentina at the 2014 World Cup and two goals against Iceland at the 2018 World Cup.