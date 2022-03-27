Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa wants massive turnout in Abuja for 2nd leg against Ghana

The Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by the Black Stars in the first leg played on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi Ashanti was filled with 40,000 fans in attendance which provided an intimidating atmosphere.

The Super Eagles had to play the game with constant pressure as the Ghanaian fans heckled every touch.

Musa has called for Nigerian fans to show unity when the second leg takes place in Abuja.

In a post on his official Instagram account, the captain made a plea for Nigerians to turn up for the team.

He said, "There is so much that can be achieved where there is UNITY & you will agree with me that this was evident in the massive turnout in our game against Ghana yesterday.

"To this effect, I am imploring all Nigerians, for the good of our country and for the interest of this wonderful game of football that binds us all together, that you turn out en masse for our game on Tuesday.

"Your support is invaluable and will absolutely go a long way for us to achieve the desired results.

"Remember, we are strengthened when UNITY is a PRIORITY. Look forward to seeing you all there. UP EAGLES."