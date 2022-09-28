Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa undergoes successful surgery

29-year-old Ahmed Musa will soon be back to save the Super Eagles of Nigeria once he comes back from injury.

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has announced that he had a successful surgery.

The 29-year-old pulled out of the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad for the international friendly game against the Desert Foxes of Algeria due to injury.

Musa took to social media on Wednesday, September 28 to give an update on his health status.

The forward who recently signed with Turkish Super Lig outfit Sivasspor revealed that he had a successful injury.

Musa posted a photo lying on the hospital bed along with the doctors that performed the surgery.

Along with the photos by Musa was a message that said, "I just want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Allah for successful surgery on my left arm.

"As we all know, no surgery is too minor so I am grateful for the competent doctors assigned to me for a job well done.

"Also to you all, for your messages, prayers, and words of encouragement. I hope to be back on the field soon stronger and absolutely better. Thanks, everyone."

The message by Musa comes after the Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 2-1 loss to Algeria in Oran.

The Super Eagles will not participate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Musa is expected to return to the national team fold next year ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifiers.

