Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa undergoes successful surgery

The 29-year-old pulled out of the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad for the international friendly game against the Desert Foxes of Algeria due to injury.

Musa took to social media on Wednesday, September 28 to give an update on his health status.

The forward who recently signed with Turkish Super Lig outfit Sivasspor revealed that he had a successful injury.

Ahmed Musa on surgery

Musa posted a photo lying on the hospital bed along with the doctors that performed the surgery.

Along with the photos by Musa was a message that said, "I just want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Allah for successful surgery on my left arm.

"As we all know, no surgery is too minor so I am grateful for the competent doctors assigned to me for a job well done.

"Also to you all, for your messages, prayers, and words of encouragement. I hope to be back on the field soon stronger and absolutely better. Thanks, everyone."

The message by Musa comes after the Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 2-1 loss to Algeria in Oran.