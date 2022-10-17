'Musa and Sarah' - Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa opens new school in Jos [Photos]

On Sunday, October 16 Musa took to his social media platforms to post new pictures of the school now ready to accommodate pupils.

The official unveiling of the school comes days after the Super Eagles captain celebrated his 30th birthday.

Musa posted new photos of the school including the interpretation of the name. The Sivasspor forward revealed that the name of the school is dedicated to his parents Musa and Sarah.

Pulse Nigeria

Musa on Musa and Sarah school

Musa first gave an overview of the new school after the Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A message by Musa on his official Instagram account said, "I’m proud to name it after my parents. Mr. Musa & Mrs. Sarah! M&S international school. Now officially open Alhamdulillah"

The new school is located in Musa's hometown of Bukuru, Jos South Local Government in Plateau State.

Musa is known for his charitable works which include donating two million naira to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver.

Pulse Nigeria

Musa has also sponsored 100 students in Kano to the University and on several occasions given stipends to his Super Eagles teammates.