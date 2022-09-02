Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa gets new club, to play in Conference League

Musa has put pen to paper on a two-year deal that will see him join Sivasspor as a free agent until the summer of 2024.

Pulse Nigeria

"Our Demir Grup Sivasspor has tied Nigerian player Ahmed Musa to their colors," the club said in a statement. "We would like to welcome Ahmed Musa to our Demir Grup Sivasspor and wish him success under our jersey."

The 29-year-old Nigerian international became a free agent after a mutual agreement with Karagumruk to terminate their union.

IMAGO / ANP

Karagumruk confirmed the separation through a statement on its official account as per Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Musa to face three Nigerians Europa Conference League

The Nigerian skipper didn't take long to find a new club with Sivasspor coming to his rescue in what has become a blessing in disguise.

Sivasspor is in Europe this season and went for the free agent in a bid to bolster its squad ahead of the Europa Conference League which kicks off next week.

Pulse Nigeria

Sivasspor finds themselves in Group G of Europe's third-tier competition where they will face Ballkani, CFR Cluj, and Slavia Prague, who have Nigerians Peter Olayinka, Moses Usor and Yira Sor.

However, before their first game in the Conference League, Musa will be hoping to help the club put a stop to its winless streak in the Turkish Super Lig.

Pulse Nigeria

Sivasspor has failed to win any of its last seven matches, losing five (5) of them including the Super Cup against Trabzonspor.