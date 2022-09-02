TRANSFERS

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa gets new club, to play in Conference League

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Former Kano Pillars and Leicester City forward Musa didn't have to wait for long to get another club after leaving Karagumruk.

Ahmed Musa to remain in Turkey.
Ahmed Musa to remain in Turkey.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will continue his club career in Turkey after leaving his former club Fatih Karagumruk.

Read Also

Musa has put pen to paper on a two-year deal that will see him join Sivasspor as a free agent until the summer of 2024.

Ahmed Musa signs the dotted lines with Sivasspor.
Ahmed Musa signs the dotted lines with Sivasspor. Pulse Nigeria

"Our Demir Grup Sivasspor has tied Nigerian player Ahmed Musa to their colors," the club said in a statement. "We would like to welcome Ahmed Musa to our Demir Grup Sivasspor and wish him success under our jersey."

The 29-year-old Nigerian international became a free agent after a mutual agreement with Karagumruk to terminate their union.

Ahmed Musa (IMAGO/ANP)
Ahmed Musa (IMAGO/ANP) IMAGO / ANP

Karagumruk confirmed the separation through a statement on its official account as per Pulse Sports Nigeria.

The Nigerian skipper didn't take long to find a new club with Sivasspor coming to his rescue in what has become a blessing in disguise.

Sivasspor is in Europe this season and went for the free agent in a bid to bolster its squad ahead of the Europa Conference League which kicks off next week.

Moses Usor celebrates his goal.
Moses Usor celebrates his goal. Pulse Nigeria

Sivasspor finds themselves in Group G of Europe's third-tier competition where they will face Ballkani, CFR Cluj, and Slavia Prague, who have Nigerians Peter Olayinka, Moses Usor and Yira Sor.

However, before their first game in the Conference League, Musa will be hoping to help the club put a stop to its winless streak in the Turkish Super Lig.

Captain fantastic Olayinka Peter and Yira Sor can't stop scoring in the Europa Conference League.
Captain fantastic Olayinka Peter and Yira Sor can't stop scoring in the Europa Conference League. Pulse Nigeria

Sivasspor has failed to win any of its last seven matches, losing five (5) of them including the Super Cup against Trabzonspor.

The club is currently 16th in the Super Lig and will face Musa's former club Karagumruk next this Saturday.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Leicester City star out of Nigeria's friendly clash against the USA

Leicester City star out of Nigeria's friendly clash against the USA

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa gets new club, to play in Conference League

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa gets new club, to play in Conference League

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

Former Barcelona Presidents facing 8-year jail term over 'fraud' in Neymar transfer

Former Barcelona Presidents facing 8-year jail term over 'fraud' in Neymar transfer

Super Eagles invitee Yakubu ties the knot with his Slovakian girlfriend

Super Eagles invitee Yakubu ties the knot with his Slovakian girlfriend

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa left clubless as Karagumruk terminates contract

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa left clubless as Karagumruk terminates contract

Trending

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

Paul Pogba - Icon

Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail

Social media reactions as PSG held 1-1 by AS Monaco on Sunday night in Ligue 1
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans call out Messi and Mbappe after PSG's winning run is ended by 'stubborn' Monaco