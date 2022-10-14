Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa celebrated his birthday on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Musa, the Super Eagles veteran turned 30 and celebrated the special occasion on social media.

On his official accounts, Musa posted new photos wearing traditional attire along with a message.

Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

The message by Musa said, "This is 30! First I want to thank Almighty Allah for keeping and bringing me thus far Alhamdulillah. I am what I am today because of His mercies, favour, and grace.

"To my family - my number one cheerleaders I am grateful to have you all in my life. For supporting me all the way in this journey, I am happy to be sharing my life with you.

"To my supporters, friends and well-wishers, thanks for your prayers, your support and everything. 30 feels so good with you all celebrating with me.

"Here's to many more years of achieving greater things and making you all proud. Happy 30th birthday to me."

Pulse Nigeria

Musa in the end phase of his professional football career plays with Turkish First Division outfit Sivasspor.

The Super Eagles captain recently had surgery after sustaining an injury playing for Sivasspor.