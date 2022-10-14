Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

Governor! Ahmed Musa finally turns 30 and celebrates in style

Read Also

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa celebrated his birthday on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Musa, the Super Eagles veteran turned 30 and celebrated the special occasion on social media.

On his official accounts, Musa posted new photos wearing traditional attire along with a message.

The message by Musa said, "This is 30! First I want to thank Almighty Allah for keeping and bringing me thus far Alhamdulillah. I am what I am today because of His mercies, favour, and grace.

"To my family - my number one cheerleaders I am grateful to have you all in my life. For supporting me all the way in this journey, I am happy to be sharing my life with you.

"To my supporters, friends and well-wishers, thanks for your prayers, your support and everything. 30 feels so good with you all celebrating with me.

"Here's to many more years of achieving greater things and making you all proud. Happy 30th birthday to me."

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa undergoes successful surgery
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa undergoes successful surgery Pulse Nigeria

Musa in the end phase of his professional football career plays with Turkish First Division outfit Sivasspor.

The Super Eagles captain recently had surgery after sustaining an injury playing for Sivasspor.

Musa is going through his rehabilitation and is out of action for the rest of the year. He is expected to make his return early in 2023 and should play a key role for the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

De Gea shower praises on Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho after masterclass in Man United win

De Gea shower praises on Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho after masterclass in Man United win

VIDEO: 'I am happy' - Uzoho says despite losing 1-0 to Man United in the Europa League

VIDEO: 'I am happy' - Uzoho says despite losing 1-0 to Man United in the Europa League

How to cashout from Serie A with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

How to cashout from Serie A with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

How to cashout from La Liga with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

How to cashout from La Liga with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend

'If na Ghana Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia

'If na Ghana Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia

Trending

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Mavin superstar reveals Old Trafford dream

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon

Former England international midfielder Ashley Young.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why former Manchester United defender Ashley Young is trending