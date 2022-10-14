Governor! Ahmed Musa finally turns 30 and celebrates in style
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday
Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa celebrated his birthday on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Musa, the Super Eagles veteran turned 30 and celebrated the special occasion on social media.
On his official accounts, Musa posted new photos wearing traditional attire along with a message.
The message by Musa said, "This is 30! First I want to thank Almighty Allah for keeping and bringing me thus far Alhamdulillah. I am what I am today because of His mercies, favour, and grace.
"To my family - my number one cheerleaders I am grateful to have you all in my life. For supporting me all the way in this journey, I am happy to be sharing my life with you.
"To my supporters, friends and well-wishers, thanks for your prayers, your support and everything. 30 feels so good with you all celebrating with me.
"Here's to many more years of achieving greater things and making you all proud. Happy 30th birthday to me."
Musa in the end phase of his professional football career plays with Turkish First Division outfit Sivasspor.
The Super Eagles captain recently had surgery after sustaining an injury playing for Sivasspor.
Musa is going through his rehabilitation and is out of action for the rest of the year. He is expected to make his return early in 2023 and should play a key role for the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.