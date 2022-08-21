Super Eagles' Awaziem goes from hero to villain but Split end losing streak

Awaziem scored a goal and conceded a late penalty as Hajduk defeated Lokomotiva 2-1 at home.

The summer signing, who joined the club on loan from Boavista, opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.

It was the first goal for the club and in the season for the 25-year-old ball-playing defender.

He featured from start to finish, completed the most passes, made 10 recoveries, three (3) interceptions and won two aerial duels.

The game in brief

The Croatian side ended a run of three consecutive defeats with a hard-fought 2-1 win at home.

Hajduk lost 4-2 in the Europa Conference League playoff in midweek but quickly bounced back at home.

Awaziem got them off to the perfect start when he put them ahead just after the half-hour mark.

Lukas Grgic doubled their advantage six minutes later to give them a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

The second half was a keenly contested affair but the away side got a lifeline when Nigerian defender Awaziem conceded a penalty.

Sandro Kulenovic stepped up to the plate to convert to pull one back for the away side, ensuring a frantic final 15 minutes.

But Awaziem and his teammates held on for the victory which sees them halt a run of three consecutive defeats.