Super Eagles' Awaziem goes from hero to villain but Split end losing streak

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Super Eagles defender seems to have settled down to life in Croatia.

Chidozie Awaziem scores first goal for Hajduk Split.
Chidozie Awaziem scores first goal for Hajduk Split.

Chidozie Awaziem went from zero to hero after Hajduk Split defeated Nk Lokomotiva in the Croatian first division.

Awaziem scored a goal and conceded a late penalty as Hajduk defeated Lokomotiva 2-1 at home.

The summer signing, who joined the club on loan from Boavista, opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.

It was the first goal for the club and in the season for the 25-year-old ball-playing defender.

Chidozie Awaziem after he was unveiled.
Chidozie Awaziem after he was unveiled. Pulse Nigeria

He featured from start to finish, completed the most passes, made 10 recoveries, three (3) interceptions and won two aerial duels.

The Croatian side ended a run of three consecutive defeats with a hard-fought 2-1 win at home.

Hajduk lost 4-2 in the Europa Conference League playoff in midweek but quickly bounced back at home.

Hajduk Split returns to winning ways after heavy defeat to Villarreal.
Hajduk Split returns to winning ways after heavy defeat to Villarreal. Pulse Nigeria

Awaziem got them off to the perfect start when he put them ahead just after the half-hour mark.

Lukas Grgic doubled their advantage six minutes later to give them a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

The second half was a keenly contested affair but the away side got a lifeline when Nigerian defender Awaziem conceded a penalty.

Chidozie Awaziem is on loan at Hajduk Split.
Chidozie Awaziem is on loan at Hajduk Split. Pulse Nigeria

Sandro Kulenovic stepped up to the plate to convert to pull one back for the away side, ensuring a frantic final 15 minutes.

But Awaziem and his teammates held on for the victory which sees them halt a run of three consecutive defeats.

Split move up to fourth on the table with nine points, three ahead of Lokomotiva which sits fifth.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Super Eagles' Awaziem goes from hero to villain but Split end losing streak

Super Eagles' Awaziem goes from hero to villain but Split end losing streak

PSG rampant as Messi, Mbappe & Neymar unite to rout Lille in 8-goal thriller

PSG rampant as Messi, Mbappe & Neymar unite to rout Lille in 8-goal thriller

Samuel Chukwueze comes on to help Villarreal beat Atletico Madrid

Samuel Chukwueze comes on to help Villarreal beat Atletico Madrid

'Leeds beat Chelsea today'- Guardiola reacts to Manchester City's result against Newcastle

'Leeds beat Chelsea today'- Guardiola reacts to Manchester City's result against Newcastle

Super Eagles' Osimhen continues fantastic start, scores again for Napoli

Super Eagles' Osimhen continues fantastic start, scores again for Napoli

'Chelsea lack a striker' - Akinfenwa tips Toney, Aubameyang to solve Tuchel's problems

'Chelsea lack a striker' - Akinfenwa tips Toney, Aubameyang to solve Tuchel's problems

Trending

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada