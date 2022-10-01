Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 48-year-old Oliseh in August 2022 quit his position as head coach of German lower league side SV 19 Straelen.

A midfield enforcer in his playing days, Oliseh now takes up a position with the world football governing body FIFA.

Despite the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify, Oliseh is part of the experts selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pulse Nigeria

Oliseh on Wenger

The former Borussia Dortmund midfield takes up the role of a Technical expert for the biggest football tournament in the world.

Oliseh is excited about his new role and took to social media to give an update after he left SV 19 Straelen.

According to Oliseh, he will work as an expert along with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Oliseh shared photos of the technical experts working along Wenger ahead of the start of the competition.

With respect to Wenger, Oliseh included the title 'Sir' to describe the decorated manager.

Along with the photos was a message by Oliseh that said, "Extremely honored to have been appointed by FIFA as a Technical Expert for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pulse Nigeria

"In privileged company of "Sir" Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klinnsman and 3 others. Work started last night . Qatar 2022 is looking great and ready."