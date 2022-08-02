Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh returns to Borussia Dortmund [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Sunday Oliseh smiles as Borussia Dortmund honor club legends.

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh returns to Borussia Dortmund [Photos]
Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh returns to Borussia Dortmund [Photos]

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund honored club legends on Monday, August 1, 2022.

A banquet was held at Signal Iduna park tagged the Borussia Dortmund Family Day Event.

Several big-name players from past Borussia Dortmund generations showed up to the generation's season-opening event.

One of the big name players that attended the event was former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh.

Oliseh played for Borussia Dortmund from 2000 until 2004
Oliseh played for Borussia Dortmund from 2000 until 2004 Pulse Nigeria

Oliseh and other Borussia Dortmund legends were honored by Chief Executive Officer Hans-Joachim Watzke and President Dr. Reinhard Rauball.

The teams honored include winners of the 1996 European Cup Winners' Cup, the 1997 Champions League and Club World Cup winners.

Others are the German champions of 1996, 2002 and 2011, and the double-winners of 2012.

Oliseh and other Borussia Dortmund legends were honored
Oliseh and other Borussia Dortmund legends were honored Pulse Nigeria

Some of the legends took part in a charity match as part of the Borussia Dortmund Family Celebration Day.

Oliseh was not part of the squads as the Champions League winners, double winners and Bundesliga champions went head-to-head.

This is not the first time Borussia Dortmund would celebrate Oliseh's accomplishment with the team.

Some of the Borussia Dortmund legends took part in a charity match
Some of the Borussia Dortmund legends took part in a charity match Pulse Nigeria

The first time Champions League winners, double winners and Bundesliga champions went head-to-head in a legends match.

Oliseh played for Borussia Dortmund from 2000 until 2004 and played a key role as they won the Bundesliga title in 2022.

