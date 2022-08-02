Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh returns to Borussia Dortmund [Photos]

A banquet was held at Signal Iduna park tagged the Borussia Dortmund Family Day Event.

Several big-name players from past Borussia Dortmund generations showed up to the generation's season-opening event.

One of the big name players that attended the event was former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh.

Pulse Nigeria

Oliseh at Borussia Dortmund

Oliseh and other Borussia Dortmund legends were honoured by Chief Executive Officer Hans-Joachim Watzke and President Dr. Reinhard Rauball.

The teams honoured include winners of the 1996 European Cup Winners' Cup, the 1997 Champions League and Club World Cup winners.

Others are the German champions of 1996, 2002 and 2011, and the double-winners of 2012.

Pulse Nigeria

Some of the legends took part in a charity match as part of the Borussia Dortmund Family Celebration Day.

Oliseh was not part of the squads as the Champions League winners, double winners and Bundesliga champions went head-to-head.

This is not the first time Borussia Dortmund would celebrate Oliseh's accomplishment with the team.

Pulse Nigeria

