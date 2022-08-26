U20WWC

Special Spain avenges Falconets loss, beats Netherlands to reach U20 final

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Spanish women are feeling special after booking a ticket to the final of the U20 Women's World Cup.

Spain revenges Nigeria's defeat vs Netherlands.
European giant Spain will play in the final of the 2022 U20 FIFA Women's World Cup after a narrow win over fellow Europeans, the Netherlands.

Spain defeated the Dutch women 2-1 in the semi-final to book its spot in the final against Asian country Japan.

Inma Gabarro was the star of the match after she scored a first-half brace that propelled the Spanish women to the decisive win over the Netherlands, who ended the run of Nigeria's Falconets at the quarter-final stage.

The Oranje did get back into the game just ten minutes into the second half when Van Gool pulled a goal back. But it turned out to be a consolation in the end.

Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals
It was indeed a wonderful performance from the La Roja women who have now reached their second consecutive U20WWC final.

Following the win over the Netherlands, Spain's boss, Pedro Lopez spoke to the FIFA media where he described the night as a special one for his team.

Spain wi face Japan in the final of the U20WWC.
"Qualifying for the final is incredible. No matter how many finals you play in, it's a unique moment," Lopez stated.

"You feel special. The players feel special: they are at the top of the world! We're going to try to enjoy it and win," he added.

After her heroic display against the Oranje, Gabarro took her tally in the competition to seven (7) goals in five (5) games.

Inma Gabarro, the U20WWC top scorer in Costa Rica.
With her goals in the tournament, she has overtaken compatriot Patricia Guijarro, who scored six times at France 2018, as the highest scoring player in a single edition.

However, with one more game to play in Costa Rica, the talented forward could join the elusive list of players to have scored seven (7) or more goals in one FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ji Soyun (8 in 2010), Kelly Wilson (9 in 2002), Christine Sinclair (10 in 2002) and Alex Popp (10 in 2010) are the players to have achieved that feat.

