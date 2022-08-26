European giant Spain will play in the final of the 2022 U20 FIFA Women's World Cup after a narrow win over fellow Europeans, the Netherlands.
Special Spain avenges Falconets loss, beats Netherlands to reach U20 final
The Spanish women are feeling special after booking a ticket to the final of the U20 Women's World Cup.
Spain defeated the Dutch women 2-1 in the semi-final to book its spot in the final against Asian country Japan.
Inma Gabarro was the star of the match after she scored a first-half brace that propelled the Spanish women to the decisive win over the Netherlands, who ended the run of Nigeria's Falconets at the quarter-final stage.
The Oranje did get back into the game just ten minutes into the second half when Van Gool pulled a goal back. But it turned out to be a consolation in the end.
It was indeed a wonderful performance from the La Roja women who have now reached their second consecutive U20WWC final.
Spain's coach says it's special to reach the final
Following the win over the Netherlands, Spain's boss, Pedro Lopez spoke to the FIFA media where he described the night as a special one for his team.
"Qualifying for the final is incredible. No matter how many finals you play in, it's a unique moment," Lopez stated.
"You feel special. The players feel special: they are at the top of the world! We're going to try to enjoy it and win," he added.
Gabarro becomes top scorer, nears elusive list
After her heroic display against the Oranje, Gabarro took her tally in the competition to seven (7) goals in five (5) games.
With her goals in the tournament, she has overtaken compatriot Patricia Guijarro, who scored six times at France 2018, as the highest scoring player in a single edition.
However, with one more game to play in Costa Rica, the talented forward could join the elusive list of players to have scored seven (7) or more goals in one FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
Ji Soyun (8 in 2010), Kelly Wilson (9 in 2002), Christine Sinclair (10 in 2002) and Alex Popp (10 in 2010) are the players to have achieved that feat.