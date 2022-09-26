UNL

England to face Germany without best RB, Tomori as Southgate names squad

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Relegated from the Nations League, England plays for the last time tonight when the Three Lions welcome Germany to Wembley.

Gareth Southgate has signed a two-year extension as England manager
Gareth Southgate has signed a two-year extension as England manager

Under-fire England manager Gareth Southgate has named his final squad for the last game their last match in Nations League Group 1.

Southgate has revealed a 24-man team without Liverpool's full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold and three others.

England manager Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate AFP

The 23-year-old will not play a single minute of action in the current international break alongside some other big names.

AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse are the other players set to miss the game against Germany.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as currently the best right back in world football
Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as currently the best right back in world football Imago

The latest omissions from Southgate have come as a shock to many supporters of the Three Lions who have called for the sack of the 52-year-old.

Alexander-Arnold has been a constant feature at Anfield but has only managed just 17 caps for England while Tomori will have to wait a while longer to add to his three caps.

The Three Lions will go into the game against rivals Germany later tonight looking to make amends after what has been a poor run.

England have suffered relegation in the UEFA Nations League
England have suffered relegation in the UEFA Nations League Pulse Nigeria

Southgate and his boys have failed to win any of the last five matches in the Nations League after the last time and were relegated to League B after a narrow defeat to Italy.

Therefore, the game against Germany is an opportunity for the Lions to restore some confidence and ease the pressure on the manager, Southgate.

Fikayo Tomori
Fikayo Tomori Imago

According to Southgate, the Three Lions are simply focused and delivering a good performance when they take on Die Mannschaft.

“I am not foolish. My sole focus at the moment is to get the team right for (Monday) night," he said, per The Athletic.

New kits, two defeats for England and Germany.
New kits, two defeats for England and Germany. Pulse Nigeria

“We’re focused on a good performance, a good result, then you’re looking towards the World Cup. And I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup."

England has failed to win any of its last five matches and scored just a single goal in that poor run.

