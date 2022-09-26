England to face Germany without best RB, Tomori as Southgate names squad

Southgate has revealed a 24-man team without Liverpool's full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold and three others.

The 23-year-old will not play a single minute of action in the current international break alongside some other big names.

AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse are the other players set to miss the game against Germany.

The latest omissions from Southgate have come as a shock to many supporters of the Three Lions who have called for the sack of the 52-year-old.

Alexander-Arnold has been a constant feature at Anfield but has only managed just 17 caps for England while Tomori will have to wait a while longer to add to his three caps.

England to play for pride on Monday night

The Three Lions will go into the game against rivals Germany later tonight looking to make amends after what has been a poor run.

Southgate and his boys have failed to win any of the last five matches in the Nations League after the last time and were relegated to League B after a narrow defeat to Italy.

Therefore, the game against Germany is an opportunity for the Lions to restore some confidence and ease the pressure on the manager, Southgate.

According to Southgate, the Three Lions are simply focused and delivering a good performance when they take on Die Mannschaft.

“I am not foolish. My sole focus at the moment is to get the team right for (Monday) night," he said, per The Athletic.

“We’re focused on a good performance, a good result, then you’re looking towards the World Cup. And I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup."